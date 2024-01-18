Global site navigation

YEN Entertainment Awards: Ras Nene Prays For Kyekyeku After He Won Best Comedian
YEN Entertainment Awards: Ras Nene Prays For Kyekyeku After He Won Best Comedian

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Ras Nene, in a heartwarming video, prayed for his protege, Kyekyeku, after he won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Awards
  • The actor showered blessings on Kykyeku, who's like a son to him, and prayed that he would outdo him and achieve greater things
  • The beautiful moment took place on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie 1954, which is set to be released on March 6, 2024

Star Ghanaian comedian Kyekyeku won the Best Comedian award at the YEN Entertainment Awards for his outstanding performances.

Ras Nene
Ras Nene Prays For Kyekyeku Photo Source: Plus1 TV
Source: Youtube

In a video shared on YouTube by Plus 1 TV, his mentor and friend Ras Nene prayed for him on the set of his upcoming movie, 1954. The movie will be Kyekyeku's first self-produced project.

In the video, Ras Nene prayed for Kyekyeku, who humbly knelt down and held the award plaque. He blessed him and wished him more success and happiness in his career. He also said that he hoped Kyekyeku would surpass him and achieve greater things.

The video has received a lot of positive feedback from fans and well-wishers, who congratulated Kyekyeku and commended Ras Nene for his humility and genuineness.

The YEN Entertainment Awards is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of Ghanaian celebrities and entertainers in various categories. Ras Nene won Best Comedia in 2023, and now Kyekyeku has inherited the position

Ghanaians praise Ras Nene

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nyarkogiftt2472 said:

Dr like, Jehovah will bless you and your team members ❤❤❤❤❤ I love you all

Official_Poprichie commented:

God bless you Dr.Likee

Anna-kq1sn said:

Dr Likee Dr Likee Dr Likee Dr Likee Dr Likee.....I love you
Ras Nene wins Best Actor

In a related story, Ras Nene won the Best Actor award at the YEN Entertainment Awards and was presented with his plaque in private.

The actor, who was with a few of his crew members, was super excited to receive the award and expressed gratitude.

The actor thanked YEN.com.gh for recognising his work and also gave credit to his team members for contributing to his success.

Source: YEN.com.gh

