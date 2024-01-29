Zionfelix, in a video, visited Shugar Titi's restaurant and ordered fufu and groundnut soup with egg, a combination that got many confused

The blogger shared the video in which he passionately enjoyed the local dish on his Instagram page, where he has over 2 million followers

In the comments of the video, many Ghanaians expressed interest in why fufu and eggs have quickly become a delicacy in the country

Popular Ghanaian blogger and media personality Zionfelix, in a video, visited Shugar Titi's restaurant, Pot Of Shugar, an eatery owned by the controversial model and actress. There, he ordered an unusual combination of fufu and groundnut soup with egg, which sparked a lot of reactions from his fans and followers.

Fufu is usually eaten with various kinds of soup, such as palm nut, light, or groundnut soup. However, adding eggs to the soup is not a common practice, and many people found it strange and intriguing.

Zionfelix shared a video of himself enjoying the dish on his Instagram page. In the video, he could be seen enjoying the meal and pouring soup out of a strangely shaped pot.

The video has since gone viral, attracting thousands of comments. Many Ghanaians expressed interest in why fufu and eggs have quickly become a delicacy in the country, while others shared their own experiences and preferences with the dish.

Zionfelix's fufu and egg dish sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

besiwahgorman2 said:

My favorite but am watching this with zero appetite

lady_nurse_berla wrote:

We eat everything with egg Eii Ghana fu))

crediblefillatv commented:

But why do people feel comfortable having boiled egg in a soup or on fufu. Egg is for stew and waakye

Zionfelix interviews Funny Face's baby mama

In another story, Zionfelix has received backlash after dropping an explosive interview with Funny Face's baby mama right after the comedian's emotional breakdown.

The blogger posted the interview on his YouTube page, with Vanessa opening up about her personal life.

Many people said Zion was capitalising on Funny Face's plight during a very tough time to gain clicks and views.

