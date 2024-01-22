Zionfelix has received backlash after dropping an explosive interview with Funny Face's baby mama right after the comedian's emotional breakdown

The blogger posted the interview on his YouTube page, with Vanessa opening up about her personal life

Many people said Zion was capitalising on Funny Face's plight during a very tough time to gain clicks and views

Popular Ghanaian blogger and media personality Zionfelix has faced a lot of criticism for releasing an exclusive interview with Vanessa Nicole, the ex-wife of comedian Funny Face, on his YouTube channel.

Funny Face, Zionfelix and Vannesa Photo Source: zionfelix, vanessah_nicole, funnyface

Source: Instagram

The interview, which was posted on January 22, 2024, came just a few days after Funny Face shared a post on his Facebook page, where he revealed that he was broke and unable to see his kids.

In the interview, Vanessa Nicole opened up about her life after divorcing Funny Face and her current relationship status. She said that she was more focused on acting and her kids right now.

However, many fans and social media users were not impressed by Zionfelix's interview and accused him of being insensitive and exploitative. They argued that he was using Funny Face's emotional breakdown and personal issues to gain views and clicks and that he was not showing any respect or sympathy for the comedian. Some of them also questioned the timing and motive of the interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Funny Face has been in the trends in the past few days after he revealed that he was completely broke and has been unable to see his daughter for four years due to financial constraints. He also claimed that some people were sabotaging his career and preventing him from getting ambassadorial deals. He pleaded for help and support from Ghanaians.

Ghanaians bash Zionfelix

In the comments section of the YouTube video, Ghanaians criticized the blogger.

abrahamannan1359 said:

I love this Vanessa girl but Zion this video is not necessary

oforiemmanuel688 commented:

This not the ryt time to post this video ok, hungry bloggers, how do you want the guy (fanny face) to feel jon

MrKingsjnr said:

You don’t need to drop this interview now bro. Funny is going through a lot at the moment. You can’t do this to your brother man

More reactions to Funny Face's issue

In a related story, touching reactions have trailed a post where Funny Face acknowledged his financial and family difficulties.

He lamented his inability to secure ambassadorial deals due to some individuals discrediting his brand.

YEN.com.gh has compiled comments that have dominated the trends on X after the actor's post on Facebook.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh