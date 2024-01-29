Popular actor Kalybos in a recent video shared the reason he supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020

He says the Free SHS policy by the NPP was the major factor that drew him to support and campaign for them heavily

He also spoke on the economy and believes even though the whole world is facing an economic crisis Ghana is at the forefront of the crisis and this is affecting the livelihood of citizens

Popular Ghanaian actor, Richard Kweku Asante known by many as Kalybos has opened up about his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 elections.

The movie star credited his support to the party because of their Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to Kalybos, the implementation of the Free SHS policy not only displayed the government's commitment to education but allowed him as well as many parents in Ghana to save some money.

The actor stressed that the policy's positive impact on families' finances resonated with him very strongly, also the policy meant that education would be accessible for all.

The reason I supported the NPP was because of their Free SHS policy. Ever since that policy has been implemented, I have actually been able to save and make use of money which would have otherwise gone into paying for fees and other educational materials. I didn't support NPP for any other reason than this one. he said

Kalybos speaks on the current state of the economy

While commending the government on their strides made in education, Kalybos also expressed his concerns about the current state of the economy. He acknowledged that the economic crisis is a global problem, however, he believes that Ghana is positioned at the forefront of the global economic challenges, showcasing the nation's inability to confront and address the issues head-on, hence, affecting the livelihood of the ordinary Ghanaian.

This is not the Ghana we all know, this is not the happy citizens, that wake up, go to work and come back with a little in your pocket. The economic crisis is a global issue however, when the world is in crisis and we are at the peak of the problem, it is a cause for alarm, he added.

