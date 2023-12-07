Michy got many people laughing hard when she shared a video of herself enjoying a sumptuous meal of banku and okro

In the video, she encouraged people to eat well, adding that it was important for the wellbeing of any individual

Many people talked about how Michy had wet their appetite after watching her eat the famous Ghanaian delicacy in the video

Media personality and musician Michy got many people laughing hard when she posted a video of her eating banku and okro.

Michy eats banku and okro. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

In the video, Michy was seated behind a table as she unwrapped two balls of banku. Her left hand was dipped in the bowl of okro, while her other hand unwrapped the banku.

The mother of one took a portion of the banku and dipped it into the okro stew and enjoyed her meal.

Michy used the viral audio of a pastor who encouraged his congregation to eat well and to stop being stingy with their meals.

In the Instagram caption, she wrote:

Eat well oooo & if you can’t eat well , order WEIGHT GAIN PRODUCTS FROM @rtvempire (suitable for both men & women)

Video of Michy eating banku and okro.

Ghanaians react to a video of Michy eating banku and okro

Many people talked about how Michy got their appetite wet as they watched her eating the famous Ghanaian delicacy in the Instagram post.

Below are some of the reactions from Michy's Instagram followers.

amuzu4214 said:

Hungar no get family ❤️

shatta_tina said:

You make me miss this food

tinababy_gh said:

I’m coming back over.

fosuaa.abigail.56 said:

Haha foodie

Michy feeds Majesty akple in video and he asks for burger

YEN.com.gh reported that Michy had lunch with her son, Majesty, and she fed him akple and fetri detsi, a video which warmed many hearts on social media.

In the video, the little boy happily ate the meal and proceeded to ask his mother if he could have burgers after.

Social media users in the comment section of the post admired how Michy had brought up the adorable little boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh