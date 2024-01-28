Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan applauded Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen for his exceptional performance in the 2023 AFCON round of 16 game between Nigeria and Cameroon

Gyan hailed Osimhen as a player who plays with passion, adding that it is what every country needs its players to do when on the field

The post sparked various reactions from Ghanaians as they encouraged him to call out the poor performers in the Black Stars team

Former Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan showed unending praise for Nigerian striker Victor James Osimhen after his exceptional performance in the clash between Nigeria and Cameroon in the round of 16 of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Asamoah Gyan and Victor Osimhen in photos. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3 and Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan celebrated Victor Osimhen

Asamoah Gyan's touching words came after Nigeria beat Cameroon 2-0 to progress to the quarterfinal stage of the 2023 AFCON and sent their opponent packing to their country.

The game was played on January 27, 2024, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Côte d'Ivoire.

Taking to his X account, Gyan, who still holds the title as Africa's top scorer, said that Victor Osimhen is one player who plays with passion.

He added that the level of passion the Nigerian striker played with during the game against Cameroon is what every country wants its players to do. He wrote:

Osimhen plays with passion. That’s what every country wants their players to do

Below is the post by Asamoah Gyan on X, applauding Victor Osimhen.

Ghanaians reacted to Asamoah Gyan's message of him eulogising Victor Osimhen

The comment section of Asamoah Gyan's post had people joining him to celebrate Victor Osimhen. Others also encouraged the former Black Stars captain to speak about the performance of the Ayew brothers in the Ghana senior national team.

@SneakerNyame_

Ayew going to pass through corners or mention names or else you are making dede.

@Oye440 said:

African footballer of the year for a reason.

@Myka_veli said:

Ayew talking about who I think you are talking about?

@Mayor_ofph said:

If passion is a person, it's Osimhen.

@edemgabby said:

This table you are shaking nu. Hope it is made of odum.

@ChaaliiyKay said:

Ayew talking about someone???

Asamoah Gyan subtly react to the Ghana versus Mozambique match at the 2023 AFCON

YEN.com.gh reported that retired Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan made a subtle Instagram post reacting to the game's results between Ghana and Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON.

He posted a cartoon video of a stone man preventing a giant rock from crashing into a castle, which he gently rolled into the sea. The emotional background song in the video was Bryan Adams' 1993 hit song Please Forgive Me.

Many people reacted to the video as they read meanings into it.

