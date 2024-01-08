A heartwarming moment when Menscook surprised Chef Failatu at her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt has surfaced online

In the video, the Ghanaian chef was emotional as she was surprised with a custom chef's jacket with the logos of a Guinness World Record official and that of the Chefs Association of Ghana and her name on it

THe video melted many hearts as they admired Chef Failatu's dedication to breaking the cook-a-thon record

Menscook, an all-men catering service, surprised Chef Failatu Abdul Razak at her cook-a-thon and this got her emotional as she stood and watched in awe.

Menscook surprise chef Failatu at her cook-a-thon

In the video, some members of Menscook stood in front of the glass cubicle as they showed Chef Failatu Abdul Razak the present they got for her.

The present was a customised chef's jacket that has the Guinness World Record official logo on the top right side and the logo of the Chefs Association of Ghana on the left side with her name at the bottom.

In the comment section, Menscook indicated that it was the eighth day of the cook-a-thon as they wished Chef Faila well. They wrote:

Day 8. 180 Hours and counting. Well done @failaabdulrazak

Video of Menscook surprising Cehf Failatu with a custom chef's jacket.

Ghanaians react to the heartwarming moment when Chef Faila was gifted a custom chef's jacket from Menscook

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired Chef Faila's zeal and passion in breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon.

Below are some of the comments:

fitness_joycelyn said:

What a determined woman can do…. !!!! That girl in Canada should stay in the cold n go to work ….

kleny4519 said:

WONDER WOMAN!!!!!!! I HAIL YOU❤️❤️❤️❤️

mefcess_das_108 said:

If care is not taken she will cook everyone there

nanelsy said:

Eeeeiiiii….Charlie this woman is strong

mzduffyy said:

Made of Steel lezzz gooo

iam_patrick_jnr said:

I’m very sure this woman has two heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️✌️✌️✌️

ghanaarmani said:

Superwoman ampa

maameyaah said:

❤️❤️❤️strong African woman.. @guinnessworldrecords

de_mariam_21 said:

We are proud of her @guinnessworldrecords

Man who travelled to cook-a-thon with 'asanka' eats jollof with friends

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the man who travelled for Chef Faila's cook-a-thon with a large earthenware bowl known in Ghana as an 'asanka' bowl, was officially served a meal at the event.

Videos and photos of him enjoying jollof rice, salad and lots of chicken with his friends at the Guinness World Record longest cook-a-thon attempt have surfaced online

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the posts on social media, as they called him a foodie, someone who is a lover of food.

