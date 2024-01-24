Ghanaian supporters in Abidjan were surprised to hear a French Version of Black Sherif's song in Abidjan

A video of the moment shared online has attracted scores of Ghanaian netizens

Some industry experts have begun advocating for the musician to consider activating his music in the French market

Scores of Ghanaian fans and journalists thronged Cote d'Ivoire to support the Black Stars in the ongoing AFCON.

The Black Stars have crashed out of the ongoing AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire after their game against Mozambique but the supporters continue to explore the French country.

A video of Black Sherif's music blasting loudly in a market in Abidjan as discovered by some Ghanaians in Cote d'Ivoire has gotten many netizens talking.

French version of Black Sherif's song heard in Abidjan Photo source: Twitter/DavidNicolSey

Source: Twitter

Journalist discovers French version of Black Sherif's music

According to Saddick Adams, he was in Abidjan market shopping when he heard Black Sherif's "Kweku the Traveller".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After paying close attention, he realized the song playing was a remake of Black Sherif's monster hit with French lyrics.

The video of the moment shared online has gotten many netizens talking about similarities between Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana.

Talking to music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, he acknowledged that Black Sherif has gained continental-wide traction, especially in Francophone markets where he is yet to solidify himself.

"For every artiste, moments like these are sparks that should paint a picture of the potential of your music in other markets, he added. A collaboration or two with a few French artistes could make Black Sherif even bigger in those markets."

Netizens react to the French version of Black Sherif's music

YEn.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the French version of Black Sherif's Kweku the Traveller.

@KZharque said:

Nah the French people really dey steal wanna songs herr

@OleleSalvador wrote:

Our music relationship with the francophone countries is a jolly one. Only if our artists will take advantage of it and not leave it to chance, we will be controlling a reasonable percentage of music consumption on the continent.

@SIKAENA1 noted:

They have french version of every hate song …Those who convert these songs are the real stars dere

Black Sherif reacts after Black Stars' Egypt game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Black Sherif's reaction to Black Stars' disappointing performance in their game against Egypt.

The Ghanaian music sensation took to social media to share his frustrations with Bukari's error leading to the equaliser.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh