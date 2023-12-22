Dancehall musician Stonebwoy put smiles on the faces of the Makola market women who are known for their viral dance videos

He filled a bus with bags of rice, water, drinks and goodies for the traders as part of the Christmas festivities

The heartwarming video had many people

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy put smiles on the faces of the famous Makola traders who are known for their exceptional dance moves.

Stonebwoy celebrates Makola market women. Image Credit: @officialstarter_ and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy donates to famous Makola women

In the video that was shared by the founder of the Happy Town Project, Official Starter, there was a bus filled with items meant for the Makola market women.

The items included bags of rice, oil, water, and drinks, just to mention a few. The women were also given branded Bhim Concert t-shirts and tickets to the concert that is set to take place on the night of Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a heartfelt message, Official Starter disclosed that the goodies were from the Gidigba hitmaker. He wrote:

We got exuberantly overwhelmed as @stonebwoy and his teammates came to give moral support as we dive into the Christmas holiday’s with this awesome gifts and tickets to our mothers.

The Dancing With Purpose (DWP) member also expressed his profound gratitude to Stonebwoy and his team for the kind gesture.

Words can’t express how grateful we are. Keep supporting by donating to the GofundMe ❤️Cc: @happytownproject: @1rio_lee #stonebwoy #happytownproject #viral

Video of the items donated by Stonebwoy being given to the Makola market women.

Ghanaians react to the video

The video got many people praising Stonebwoy and his team for putting smiles on the faces of the Market traders and for making Christmas memorable for them.

kaku_cashious said:

I can boldly say that among all the dancers in Ghana, this guy is the only one making a positive impact with his craft. Much love ❤️

olabimpey said:

Imagine being in the market and not a part of their team… e for pain me oo… jealousy go wan finish me

aphya said:

Those who refuse to join are hurting by now

ce_mani24 said:

Who else notice mommy toli joy❤️❤️

ce_mani24 said:

If my mom was to be part omo ago thief that ticket go the concert make mama rest

officialpraize_ said:

I’m happy as these women are happy

zuma_idris said:

Guy you are so cute and blessed Weldon ❤️

nana_yaal said:

Wow God bless him

maameadjoa_ said:

God bless you @stonebwoy and @officialstarter_ for putting smiles and the faces of many, long life in good health and prosperity will always be your portion

Stonebwoy gives Jamaican musicians a presidential welcome at KIA, videos drop

YEN.com.gh reported that Bhim Nation leader Stonebwoy caused massive traffic on the streets of Accra with the presidential arrival of Jamaican musicians 10Tik and Jahmiel.

A convoy of luxury cars was used to pick up the musicians from KIA amidst the cheer of Bhim fans and the screeching of tyres.

Many people applauded Stonebwoy for going all out in welcoming the Jamaican musicians into the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh