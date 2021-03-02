Former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has been married for almost 10 years now

The midfielder married Akosua Puni, his then longtime publicist, in a private wedding ceremony in 2013

The two have been blessed with two beautiful children, a girl and a boy named Michelle and Michael Jnr

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien is a very happy family man. He has almost 10 years under his belt as a married man.

Essien and Puni, his longtime, publicist got married in September 2012 in London. Their marriage became public knowledge after about six months.

Their wedding was first reported by Ghanasoccernet in June 2013. The report indicated that it was a private ceremony.

Photo source: @michaelessien, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Following their ceremony almost 10 years ago, Essien and Akosua Puni have been living their lives on the low. They currently live in Europe.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Their union has been blessed with two adorable children, a boy and a girl. The girl who is the eldest is known as Michelle while the boy is called Michale Jnr.

YEN.om.gh has bumped into photos of Essien's wife, Akosua Puni, and their children on social media.

In one of the photos sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Essien and his wife were seen dressed for a black-tie event and they looked good.

The second photo had Akosua Puni posing with their two children, Michelle and Michael Jnr. In other photos, Akosua Puni was captured standing alone in different poses.

Swipe to see all the photos:

Princess Shyngle and Essien saga

Just like many celebrity marriages, Essien and Puni's marriage has not been devoid of controversies.

In October 2018, the couple debunked reports of a breakup between them after Princess Shyngle claimed to have had an affair with the footballer.

Shyngle had made the claim during an interview on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Hajia4Real celebrates daughter's birthday

In other family news on YEN.com.gh, actress and singer Hajia4Real's beautiful daughter Naila has turned six years old today, May 9, 2022

The Fine Girl hitmaker took to social media to share some lovely photos in celebration of Naila's birthday.

Hajia4Real's photos and birthday message to Naila have received massive reactions on her Instagram page.

Source: YEN.com.gh