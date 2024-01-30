Jackie Appiah in a recent video has thrown shade at all those who will be single on Valentine's Day

The actress, using the very viral Valentine's Day sound, "Valentine is coming" was seen hilariously miming and dancing

Jackie Appiah is a celebrated Ghanaian actress who has stared in many Ghanaian and Nigerian productions

Valentine's Day, the celebration of love and affection, is just around the corner, and Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken a playful jab at those who may find themselves flying solo on the romantic occasion.

Jackie Appiah in a recent video uploaded to her TikTok page shades all those who will be single with the popular Valentine's Day anthem, "Valentine is coming"

The actress showcased her humor and charisma, sending a lighthearted message to all the singles out there.

In the video, Jackie Appiah was dressed in her red top, mixing a diet shake in a plastic bottled water container, and hilariously miming and dancing to the viral Valentine's Day tune.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Jackie Appiah's video

The video has received many reactions from netizens who shared their thought. YEN.com.gh gathered a few of these reactions:

@peaceokon926 said:

see what mercy Johnson has turn our gentle Jackie appiah into

@Sister Akos said:

we have given our lifes to christ we don't celebrate valentine. Amen

@Forsonx said:

Who noticed Jackie didn’t drink it watch it well

@Kasswise said:

I never knew you are this funny

@Shait_tsil0970 said:

I thought we agreed to be serious this year

@Nana Hemaa said:

Aww what did Mercy Johnson gave to our innocent mum

@Yaa-baby said:

aw look at what Mercy has turn jackie into a stubborn girl we have to pray to bring jackie back this is not funny

