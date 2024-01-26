Tamale-based rapper Fancy Gadam stated that paying his fellow rapper Sarkodie GH¢120k made him reevaluate his value as a musician

He stated that he booked the rapper to perform at his concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium in 2017, and that experience changed how much he charges as performance fees

The video started a debate on social media as many Ghanaians shared their views

Musician Fancy Gadam stated that he knew his worth after he paid rapper Sarkodie GH¢120,000 to perform at his Tamale Concert.

Sarkodie and Fancy Gadam in photos. Image Credit: @sarkodie and @fancy_gadam2

Source: Instagram

Fancy Gadam speaks about how he knew his worth in the music industry

Fancy Gadam in a recent interview with Tamale-based radio station, Majority Radio, revealed that he knew his value as a musician after he booked Sarkodie for his concert in Tamale.

Disclosing the amount, Fancy Gadam said he paid the rapper GH¢120,000 in 2017 to perform at his concert in Tamale Sports Stadium.

“My show with Sarkodie at Tamale Sports Stadium, we paid him GH¢120,000, and that day I realised my value. I never knew it,” he said.

According to the ‘Total Cheat’ crooner, that experience prompted him to reassess his worth and make the smart decision to review his performance fee to not less than GH¢100,000.

Video of Fancy Gadam speaking about how much he paid Sarkodie for his show.

Ghanaians reacted to the video

Below are reactions from Ghanaians on Fancy Gadam's interview:

willietroy said:

Dude is seriously talking about show business, and some are here marking English.

siisi_annan said:

I am proud of this man, he knows his value and understands his brand

stainless_bash0ne said:

Only dump people think u are brilliant when u can speak English. Meanwhile Chinese people are leading engineering and medicine in the world without a word of English. With all the English you speak in this country, what do you produce

kobbyking1 said:

Dude is talking money you guys are about grammatical errors. Financial illiteracy! God have mercy

charlie_dior said:

Not back and front lawd

"Unity": Shatta Wale supported Fancy Gadam and danced to his new song in a video

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale, in a TikTok video, supported fellow musician Fancy Gadam by dancing to his latest song, If.

The dancehall icon seemed super excited as he enjoyed the tune, wearing a broad smile. He raved about how good the song was in the video's caption, earning praise from many Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh