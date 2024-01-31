Gambo in a recent video has said he is in dire need of an assistant to help take care of basic chores for himself and management

Bashir Annan better known by his stage name Gambo in a recent video has said that he is in dire need of an assistant.

He says because he travels a lot with his management, they hardly have time for themselves to cook a proper meal and keep their home clean, so they need someone to take care of that for them.

Gambo mentioned that he would pay the qualified individual a total amount of GH₵18,521 ($1500), he also said the individual must be female, above the age of 23, and be ready to travel.

Gambo's search for an assistant

In the video, the rapper gave a tour of how disorganised his room is. Gambo later shared the junk they normally eat on a daily and admitted it was a healthy way to live. So he needs someone who would clean and prepare a quality home-cooked meal for him and his management

I am looking for an assistant, she has to be 23 and above, have a passport and with the permission of her parents, be ready to travel to the USA. We will take care of your hotel, your flight, and every other expense. The pay is GH₵18,521 ($1500) a month. All the is required of you is to know how to cook and clean.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Gambo's search for an assistant

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions under the post.

@amaeve7 said:

Please I’m 26 , have a passport but not a university graduate, I’m fluent in English though. Seriously interested

@AKOSUAH OFORIWAA said:

What if I am not a university graduate but can help with your needs

@user787366598645 said:

I'm interested please. I have a passport and I've travelled twice

@Song GH said:

1500$ are u sure , adey doubt

Michael Blackson signs Gambo as first Ghanaian artiste under his management

YEN.com.gh reported that US-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson announced the signing of Ghanaian rapper Gambo to his label Blackson Management.

He made the announcement during an appearance on the award-winning Drink Champs Podcast.

