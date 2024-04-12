Lil Win has launched another attack on YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon over his criticism of his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win has once again attacked YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon over his critique of Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win and Kwadwo Sheldon Photo Source: kwadwo_sheldon, officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The feud began when Sheldon recently shared his thoughts on the trailer of Lil Win's new movie. He expressed dissatisfaction with the colour grading of the trailer, describing it as "terrible". This critique, however, did not sit well with Lil Win, who felt Sheldon's comments were doing damage to the promotion of the film.

In response to Sheldon's review, Lil Win initially released a video addressing the issue. He defended his movie's colour grading, explaining the choices behind it. He expressed disappointment in Sheldon's critique, stating that it was not constructive and did not offer any valuable insights for improvement.

However, the situation has taken a more heated turn, with Lil Win releasing a second video on the matter. In this new video, Lil Win resorted to insults and threats towards Sheldon. He expressed his anger over Sheldon's critique and threatened to beat him.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KING KOFI said:

lil win needs a personal advisor who is sensible to talk him how to address situations

jeffreykorley commented:

Honestly what Sheldon is doing is completely unfair

KWESI ALPHA reacted:

Sheldon nor talk anything bad oo big man.....if anything ah that scanty guy wey ein some words nor really go me well

In another story, Kwadwo Sheldon reacted to the verbal assault launched on him by actor Lil Win after he criticised the colour grading of his movie trailer.

Lil Win was not happy about Sheldon passing negative reviews on his work and called him names in a viral video.

In a post on X, addressing the comments by the actor, the YouTuber said he was too big for unnecessary distractions.

Source: YEN.com.gh