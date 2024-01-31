D-Black calls out former MUSIGA president Obour for squandering GH₵3M that was meant to revamp the music industry

The enjoyment minister said that in 2012 Obour assembled a few of the musicians at the time to meet with the Minister of Finance for what they thought was a courtesy call

D-Black is a very successful musician and entrepreneur who has a thriving music label and a very popular nightclub

D-Black, the enjoyment minister, on his show Uncut with D-Black called out former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour for squandering a total sum of GH₵3 million which at the time was meant for the improvement of the industry.

The successful entertainer/entrepreneur narrated that in 2012, Obour summoned a few of the musicians to make a courtesy call to the office of the Minister of Finance.

D-Black said Obour made it known to them that the Minister wanted to give MUSIGA some money and he wanted to present to the Minister a united front.

I was excited as Obour made that call to me to see the Minister, according to him, the government wants to give the organization some money and he wants to present a united front. So I asked Obour what we were going to do with the money when it comes, and he replied and told me first, he would fix the royalty system in Ghana he also said we'd build more studios to help upcoming acts get access to studios. I was very excited because he mentioned beneficial projects the money would be used for. The week after the Minister read the budget, Obour had already received the money and assembled us just to go and say 'Thank You'

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions under the post.

@Your Husband said:

what I don’t understand is, they all know the right thing(s) to do yet they won’t do it. see brilliant ideas he tell D-Black then doing otherwise

@janneaddams5 said:

$242,000 for Obuor alone… Ebe God go punish am

Ghchampion beats808 said:

He didn't think about paying someone to build music streaming platform artist can make money from.

D-Black flaunts luxury cars in his mansion

YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaians reacted to a photo of D-Black's fleet of cars in his house.

The rapper's magnificent mansion was captured housing several expensive cars, including a Range Rover.

In the photo, D-Black held a tennis racket while standing close to his customised-number platted Range Rover in his compound.

