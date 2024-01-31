Ghanaian musician Becca has won the attention of her fans with her cool-dressing style on her date night

The 39-year-old proved she is a beauty goddess as she rocked her casual look with swag and style

Some social media users have commented on Becca's terrific look and expensive hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, has been sharing private photos and videos of herself on social media in 2024.

The celebrity mother looked effortlessly chic in a mix-and-match outfit as she went on a solo date at a plush lounge and restaurant.

Ghanaian musician Becca looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @beccaafrica.

Becca wore a white three-quarter sleeve top and high-waisted loose leather pants accentuating her curves.

African Woman hitmaker wore beautiful henna designs complimenting her look from her elbow to the back of her palm.

The chief executive officer of Kora Spa dazzled in a long, glamorous hairstyle and mild makeup while strutting in designer gold high heels.

Becca flaunts her flawless skin after her workout

After her workout, Ghanaian songstress Becca looked classy in a crop top and matching leggings.

The fitness enthusiast rocked designer sneakers and a cap while holding her stylish black gym bag.

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, has commented on Becca's stunning outfit

akuapem_poloo stated:

she is hot

naa_alby stated:

Is it like she has not done the BBL some oo, or are my eyes deceiving me

asoms_villa stated:

What country is this?

Phylwilan stated:

Must everyone become light-skinned?

Onahjosh stated:

No bad energy here......she is pretty and talented, period

sey_ss_world stated:

Looking all fly

Ekubaaddo stated:

My mum's favourite girl in ghBecca, she loves you so much

stellathe_star77 stated:

And again, A mum, A wife, A hot, A fine ❤️❤️

frankbawa5 stated:

So stunning ❤️

ellenbaby89 stated:

Finest girl

o_ahenkan stated:

Ashanti Goddess

Memunadialo stated:

Beautiful

