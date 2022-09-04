Stonebwoy's Wife Dr Louisa Shakes Body at His Ashaiman To Da World Festival; Fan Adores Her Simplicity
- Stonebwoy's much anticipated Ashaiman To Da World Festival came off at the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman on Saturday, September 3
- In a video, the musician's wife Dr Louisa is seen dancing beside media personality Abeiku Santana
- The adorable footage has elicited social media reactions, with a netizen admiring her simplicity
Stonebwoy's highly anticipated Ashaiman To Da World Festival came off at the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
The night saw spectacular performances from acclaimed Ghanaian musicians before Stonebwoy ascended the stage to thrill fans with some of his popular songs.
Adina, Mona4Reall, Sista Afia, Efya, Mugeez, Gambo, and a host of others delighted fans at the event.
In a video online, Stonebwoy’s wife Dr Louisa in seen dancing beside Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana. She appeared quite distracted as she kept looking at her phone.
Hajia4reall shakes her waist as she performs Hit song with Stonebwoy at Ashaiman To Da World concert
The footage has elicited social media reactions, with a netizen admiring her simplicity.
Watch the video below:
Social media reacts
Teenns_arena said:
Lovely
Nana_abena_afriyie7 reacted:
If simplicity was a person❤️.
