Stonebwoy's much anticipated Ashaiman To Da World Festival came off at the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman on Saturday, September 3

In a video, the musician's wife Dr Louisa is seen dancing beside media personality Abeiku Santana

The adorable footage has elicited social media reactions, with a netizen admiring her simplicity

Stonebwoy's highly anticipated Ashaiman To Da World Festival came off at the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The night saw spectacular performances from acclaimed Ghanaian musicians before Stonebwoy ascended the stage to thrill fans with some of his popular songs.

Fans react to video of Stonebwoy at Ashaiman To The Wold Festival. Credit: Zionfelix

Adina, Mona4Reall, Sista Afia, Efya, Mugeez, Gambo, and a host of others delighted fans at the event.

In a video online, Stonebwoy’s wife Dr Louisa in seen dancing beside Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana. She appeared quite distracted as she kept looking at her phone.

The footage has elicited social media reactions, with a netizen admiring her simplicity.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

Teenns_arena said:

Lovely

Nana_abena_afriyie7 reacted:

If simplicity was a person❤️.

Source: YEN.com.gh