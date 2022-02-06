Kennedy Osei, son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has reacted to his father's humble demeanor at a gathering with his peers

His father, a millionaire/business mogul, went down on his knees during prayers with members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club

''The prayer before the big surprise. The spiritual aspect of my fathers. Humility at its best,'' Ken said

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kennedy Osei, son of business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has reacted to his father's humble attitude during prayers with members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

According to him, the prayers were said before his father's feted his newly acquired Bugatti Chiron Super Sport whip, reported to be worth three million dollars.

In a video on Kennedy's Instagram account, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, Dr Osei Kwame Despite displays commendable humility on his knees during the prayer session at a gathering with his peers.

How Despite's 1st Son Reacted to His Humility During Prayers before $3m Bugatti Chiron Car Gift Display. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa/Kenned Osei

Source: Instagram

Sharing the short clip online, Kennedy indicated that, besides being business savvies, Despite and his colleagues are also spiritually-minded.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''The prayer before the big surprise. The spiritual aspect of my fathers. Humility at its best,'' he shared along with the video.

Despite's fleet of cars

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is only another addition to Despite's fleet of luxurious whips, a gift to himself to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Apart from having deep-seated love for vintage and exotic cars, the CEO of Despite Media is famed for his philanthropic ventures.

During the occasion of his 60th birthday, Despite gifted his younger two sisters a five-bedroom mansion each on February 2 and subsequently donated GHc100,000 to widows and orphans in his hometown, Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Handsome Sons of Osei Kwame Despite Show Off at His Lavish 60th Birthday Party

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite climaxed his 60th birthday with an exclusive and extravagant dinner party in Accra.

During the lavish dinner party, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was spotted with two of his handsome sons, as they posed for a photo. One of his sons was captured showing off his expensive iPhone.

Elsewhere at the opulent occasion, Despite's first son Kennedy Osei was spotted displaying his dance moves during a live band performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh