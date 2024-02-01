YouTuber Code Micky has called out some female students of tertiary institutions who fail to keep proper hygiene in their hostel rooms

In a hilarious video, the media personality bemoaned how some ladies use clothes to demarcate their space in the hostel rooms to make it easier for them to make a mess of the place

Code's video evoked laughter among netizens

Fast-rising Youtuber Code Micky has slammed some ladies who do not keep themselves clean in their tertiary hostel facilities.

In an amusing video, he called them out and asked them to change for the better.

In the video on his X account, formerly Twitter, Micky fumed over how the ladies could use blankets or clothes to demarcate their spaces and keep everyone away.

He criticised the ladies for eating Gari and other local foods in the space without having the decency to clean the area afterwards.

The comedian said these same ladies asked to sit in air-conditioned rooms whenever they visited their boyfriends or spouses, but they only had fans in their tertiary rooms.

Code Micky said the ladies who usually practised that habit were from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, the University of Ghana, and the Accra Technical University.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the funny video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some hilarious comments under the post. See some below.

biggestminder said:

Ebi serious o

_khendrick said:

Nkwadaa b)ni sem o

manlikestunner said:

Code paa die. I feel you too much

cobbybillioN said:

Nnipa Baako but different postures adz3n woy3 chameleon

mrdacosta7 said:

Code this one de3 it looks like you just had that encounter cuz the way you’re sweating yi de3

augustinaquain5 said:

The ladies in this country de3 ebe settings they dey take live them life so @code_micky

