Nana Ama McBrown is a showstopper who never ceases to amaze her fans with her glamorous looks

The host of Onua Showtime and co-host of Edwamu Ahoufe left her fans stunned with her new kente design

Some social media users have expressed their excitement to see the famous actress and TV personality back on their screens after her long vacation

Ghanaian actress and television host Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, made a bold fashion statement as she hosted the finale of the Edwamu Ahuofe reality show.

Edwamu Ahuofe is a television program that celebrates and honours hardworking market women nationwide who are doing exceptionally well to promote the economy.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning custom-made dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

The gorgeous and eloquent host, Nana Ama McBrown, dazzled in a long-sleeve ombre kente with a faux fur design.

The 46-year-old looked breathtaking, as always, in a short, curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she showed off her dance moves.

Maame Serwaa of Makola Shopping Mall wins Edwamu Ahuofe season host

Nana Ama McBrown couldn't hide her joy when she announced Maame Serwaa as the winner of the maiden edition of the Edwamu Ahuofe reality show.

The new Market Queen, Maame Serwaa, looked regal in a corseted African print dress and ponytail hairstyle as she received her prizes.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous kente outfit she wore to host the Edwamu Ahuofe finale

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

tinababy_gh stated:

The Queen ❤️❤️

lilawavy_ stated:

She took her ring off. I guess it’s time to move on

Julietasanteasare stated:

May God continue to cover you with His mighty wings , For with God on your side nothing and i mean nothing can break you sweet soul ...Keep pushing my beautiful sis for (THE IAM THAT IAM ) who is God got you covered.❤️❤️❤️❤️

maame_brefowaa stated:

Ama papabi Queen always❤️

sammy_highcourt stated:

Nana Ama

dela_hellen stated:

Her designer

akosua_becklyn_ stated:

The screen goddess is back♥️♥️♥️

Margaretabliza stated:

Beautiful ❤️

Awuniakosua stated:

Lukin gud queen❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

