Broadcast personality, Berla Mundi has shared some secrets behind her glowing career as a TV presenter

The presenter disclosed that her journey to becoming one of the most sought after faces on TV hasn't been rosy

But trusting the process and building in silence has brought her thus far in her career

Ghanaian on-air media personality Berla Mundi has opened up about the secrets that have built her enviable journalism career.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the renowned figure gave away her career secrets as she advised younger ladies who consider her their role model.

Scores of her fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Berla Mundi's journey and hailed her for the tremendous growth chalked over two years.

Berla Mundi shares the secret behind her enviable career Photo source: Facebook/BerlaMundi

Source: Facebook

Berla Mundi recounts her journey

According to Berla Mundi, who assented to being one of the most patronised faces, she didn't have a rosy rise to fame.

In the new video, she recounted how she started 12 years ago as a National Service personnel handling voice-over duties for her former employer, GHOne TV.

Today, she hosts TV3's morning show and has mounted several global platforms, including the Global Citizen Festival.

Berla Mundi advised her numerous admirers to trust the process and build in silence if they want to follow in her footsteps.

Netizens react to Berla Mundi's advice to young females.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Berla Mundi's career secrets.

fireladygh said:

Well spoken adorable

the_sabiboy wrote:

Very inspiring journey

nadia.njelawuni remarked:

Build in silence; Keep fighting and you will get there Thank you

_ohemaaa.esther noted:

I have learnttt

nhaarhadjeley added:

Well said.

Berla Mundi to attend Grammys in February

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi had been announced as the host for this year's African Nominees Brunch in Los Angeles, an official side event of the 66th Grammy Awards.

The Ghanaian firebrand hosted the brunch last year interacting with top figures in music including the Recording Academy's CEO, Harvey Mason Jr and Grammy-nominated Ghanaian singer, Rocky Dawuni.

Source: YEN.com.gh