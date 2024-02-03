Joe Boy shared a snippet of a video he was shooting for an upcoming song, and the footage was shot on one of Ghana's beaches

In the video, Joe Boy also included a Twi chant, which surprised many as he embraced Ghanaian culture

Many people were impressed with the quality of the video and the impressive storytelling that Joe Boy incorporated into the production

Nigerian singer and songwriter Joe Boy has given his fans a sneak peek of his upcoming song, which features a Twi chant and stunning visuals of a Ghanaian beach.

The Afro-pop star shared a snippet of the video on his social media pages. The video shows him performing on a sandy shore, surrounded by fetish priests rocking all white, singing a Twi chant.

The Twi chant translates to "No one can teach a little child about God." Many fans and Ghanaians were impressed by Joe Boy’s video, which showcases his versatility and creativity. They praised the quality of the video and the storytelling that Joe Boy incorporated into the production.

Joe Boy impresses Ghanaians

Quame Carthy commented:

Wooooow so amazing Ghana and Nigeria we are like brothers

margar said:

The two got mewhat is Nigeria without Ghana

Throw Back Hits wrote:

Fireboy represents Ghana and Nigeria in his current song, and Joeboy is also doing the same. It’s all about African thing ❤️

Baby_mide commented:

Is he Ghanian? Cus those people are speaking Twi

Edem k reacted:

I was so confused I was like maybe its joey b because..... until I saw him

Mamba wrote:

The way Joeboy loves Ghana

