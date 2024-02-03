Global site navigation

Kejetia Versus Makola Hit Sensation Mr Eventuarry Spotted Working As A Trotro Mate
by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Mr Eventuarry, the viral sensation who featured in the hit series Kejetia Vs Makola, in a video was spotted working as a bus conductor
  • The video sparked reactions as many people wondered what had happened to him since he was very popular at one point in time
  • Others argued that he worked as a taxi driver before fame, so working as a bus conductor now was not a bad thing

Mr Eventuarry, the Ghanaian comedian who became an internet sensation after his hilarious video went viral, has been seen working as a bus conductor in a recent video.

Kejetia Versus Makola
Mr Eventuarry Spotted Working As A Trotro Mate Photo Source: iloveghana
Source: Instagram

The video, which was shared on social media, shows Mr Eventuarry collecting money from passengers and shouting the destination of the bus.

The video has sparked mixed reactions from netizens, as some expressed surprise and curiosity about his current situation, while others praised him for his humility and hard work.

Mr Eventuarry rose to fame in 2019, when a video of him laughing and mispronouncing the word “eventually” as “eventuarry” went viral. He became an instant hit and was featured in several shows and events, including the popular Ghanaian series Kejetia Vs Makola.

He also travelled to Nigeria, where he met some celebrities and performed at a comedy show. However, since then, he has been relatively quiet on the entertainment scene and has not been seen in many events or shows.

Mr Eventuarry gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yaasweetie said:

Keep it up young man ! Ghana is hard…. Instead of becoming a SCAMMER or a THIEF

_hoffmannnn commented:

He was a taxi driver...so there's nothing wrong here

sekoprince_studios wrote:

As long as he’s not begging for money

Trotro mate tries to woo lady

In another story, a Ghanaian young man who saw a good-looking passenger in his car and wanted her number at all costs has recently got many talking online.

The clip, which has gone viral, had the 'trotro' mate going down on one knee, begging the lady when she refused to let him have her contact.

An annoyed passenger interrupted, telling the mate to stop hitting on the girl and return to his work.

Source: YEN.com.gh

