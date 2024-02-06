Actress, Jackie Appiah has shared her long-held aspirations before acting came into the picture

The beloved Ghanaian singer said most of her family members were lawyers and she was planning to follow in their footsteps

Netizens couldn't help but admire the actress for making a name for herself despite the change in plans

Canadian-Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah appeared on the latest episode of Berla Mundi's "The Day Show" as a guest.

The duo talked about the actress's life growing up, including her aspirations as a young girl in Ghana.

A portion of the interview where Jackie Appiah talked about her dreams before acting has got many fans talking.

Jackie Appiah opens up about her childhood dreams Photo source: Instagram/JackieAppiah

Berla Mundi talked about her lawyer plans

According to the renowned actress who turned 40 years old last year, she comes from a family of lawyers.

"I always thought I'd become a lawyer...I loved to act but I always thought I'd end up in a courtroom." Jackie Appiah opened up to Berla Mundi in the interview.

The actress said she didn't know she would become an actress even though she loved acting. She also disclosed that her role in the drama series Things We Do For Love was the first in her career spanning over two decades.

Netizens react to Jackie Appiah's stint with Berla Mundi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Jackie Appiah's video talking about her childhood dreams.

salimainusah said:

Awww I just love her

wonder_perf wrote:

She is so classy with no noise

manyacreativedesigns.millinery commented:

The 2 ladies I admire when it comes to beauty & style.

glor.y797 remarked:

Two beautiful queens in one place ❤️

meg__lawson added:

I'm always surprise why Jackie never talked about her shs school

