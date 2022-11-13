Things We Do for Love was one of the most interesting Ghanaian television series. Long after the show ended, what could the cast and movie makers up to? Some might have changed careers or retired already. How do the Things We Do for Love cast then and now compare?

The Things We Do for Love was originally released in 2003. It aired on GTV. The TV series portrays the life of youths in higher institutions, where they have almost total freedom to live as they desire. The series tries to educate youths about sexuality and how to relate to the opposite gender. Then who are the cast members, and what do they look like today?

The Things We Do for Love cast then and now

Although several characters played one role or the other in the series, this list considers the main actors. Here is how the cast members have transformed 23 years later after the show ended.

1. Adjetey Anang as Pusher

Full name: Adjetey Anang

Adjetey Anang Date of birth: 8 July 1973

8 July 1973 Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Adjetey Anang portrayed Pusher in the television series. The Ghanaian-born actor has appeared in many movies, including a Dutch movie titled Slavery. He studied Fine Arts at the University of Ghana and obtained a Master's Degree from Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa. Pusher is married to Elom Anang, and the union is blessed with a son.

2. Jackie Appiah as Enyonam

Full name: Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah Date of birth: 5 December 1983

5 December 1983 Age : 38 years old (as of November 2022)

: 38 years old (as of November 2022) Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Ghanaian-Canadian

Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress who has won many awards and nominations. She played Enyonam in the television series and has been making waves in the Ghanaian movie industry and Nigerian Nollywood industry. She married Peter Agyemang in 2005; their marriage lasted three years and produced a son.

3. Majid Michel as Shaker

Full name: Majid Michel

Majid Michel Date of birth: 22 September 1980

22 September 1980 Age : 42 years old (as of 2022)

: 42 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Cantonments, Accra, Ghana

Majid Michel is one of the most sought-after actors of his time in the Ghanaian movie industry, and also, at the time, made waves in the Nollywood of Nigeria. He has been nominated for and won several awards throughout his career. Majid was born to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother. He starred in Things We Do for Love as Shaker during the budding of his career in the early 2000s.

4. Zimran Clottey as Aluta

Full name : Zimran Clottey

: Zimran Clottey Place of birth : Ghana

: Ghana Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Education: Christ The King International School and Achimota School

Zimran Clottey plays Aluta in the Things We Do for Love television series stuck and became almost like a nickname for him. The Ghanaian star started acting at the age of six in the 1980s. He was a member of the drama club in his college, Achimota School, and was a host on the Ghanaian TV programme Pop Box. He is married with seven children.

5. Alice Schreyer as Dede

Full name: Alice Schreyer

Alice Schreyer Place of birth : Ghana

: Ghana Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Education: University of Ghana

Alice Schreyer played Dede in the famous Ghanaian . She was born to a Lebanese father ad a Ghanaian mother. She studied Nutrition and Food Science at the University of Ghana during the series. She disappeared from the acting stage and left for the United Kingdom, where she furthered her education and now works.

6. Sena Tsikata as Marcia

Full name: Sena Tsikata

Sena Tsikata Place of birth: Ghana

Ghana Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Education: University of Delaware

Marcia from Things We Do For Love's real name is Sena Tsikata. She played a leading role in the Ghanaian television series. She is now interested in human rights, advocacy, and education. Tsikata studied at the University of Delaware and has a major in Psychology and a minor in Political Science.

7. David Bossman as BB

Full name: David Bossman

David Bossman Place of birth: Ghana

Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

David Bossman is one of the actors that brought life to the 2003 TV series Things We Do for Love. He starred in the series as BB. Presently, David works with one of the biggest event organisers in the country, Charterhouse. He was present during the year's musical concert and was the MC at the launch of the 2022 edition of Stars of the Future.

8. Vincent Macauley as Max

Full name: Vincent McCauley

Vincent McCauley Place of birth : Ghana

: Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Vincent McCauley played Max in the highly-rated TV series. In an interview, he revealed that he was heartbroken when the series abruptly ended after a very successful premiere. The actor is doing well in the entertainment industry. In 2017, he was the town's talk after walking down the aisle in style with his beautiful bride.

9. Abeiku Nana Acquah as Akiller

Full name: Abeiku Nana Acquah

Abeiku Nana Acquah Place of birth : Ghana

: Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Abeiku Nana Acquah's role in the TV series stuck with him as a nickname, and till today, he is known as Akiller. He started acting at 16 when he appeared in the TV series Police Officer. He is reportedly in the United States of America, still in the movie-making business.

10. Akwasi Boadi as as Police Officer

Full name: Akwasi Boadi

Akwasi Boadi Nickname : Akrobeto

: Akrobeto Date of birth: 18 November 1962

18 November 1962 Age : 54 years old (as of 2022)

: 54 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, Eastern region of Ghana

Akwasi Boadi, popularly called Akrobeto, acted as a Police Officer in The Things We Do for Love TV series. He is a comedian, TV host, and presenter who has starred in many movies and has been making waves in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He has a long and successful career under his nickname Akrobeto in the Kumawood movie industry.

11. Nat Banini as Cambodia

Full name: Nat Banini

Nat Banini Place of birth: Ghana

Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Nat Banini is a Ghanaian veteran actor who has entertained his fan with top-notch roles during the early days of his career. He has starred in movies like Step Dad, Harvest at 17, and Ghost Tears. He has not appeared in movies for some time but resides in Illinois in the United States of America with his family.

12. Marleen Hutchful as Lois

Full name: Marleen Anmortsoo Hutchful

Marleen Anmortsoo Hutchful Date of birth: 27 October 1986

27 October 1986 Place of birth: Accra Ghana

Accra Ghana Died : 11 January 2022

: 11 January 2022 Nationality: Ghanaian

Marleen Hutchful was featured as Lois in the Ghanaian TV series. She had her education at Ghana International School (GIS) and her tertiary education at Ashesi University. Then, she graduated with a degree in business administration. She married Claud Kweku Ampoful Hutchful and had two daughters from the marriage. Marleen Hutchful died on 11 January 2022 after battling acute myeloid leukaemia.

It is obvious how people change with time, which is visible in the Things We Do for Love cast then and now pictures and careers. Nonetheless, the cast did their best to entertain the fans who always anticipated the show. Many expressed displeasure after the television series ended abruptly, proving they enjoyed their roles.

