Kumawood actor Big Akwes and his wife, Freda, are having troubles in their home barely six months after tying the knot

Freda recently took to social media to send a warning to her husband over some videos he had been sharing

According to the angered wife, Big Akwes' videos were portraying her as a bad wife who was maltreating him after making him relocate abroad with her

Kumawood actor Big Akwes, known in private life as Christian Akwasi Asamoah, seems to be having troubles in his marriage.

Big Akwes married his Europe-based lover Freda in a secret marriage ceremony in August 2023.

Not long after marriage, the controversial actor relocated to Europe to stay with his wife, leaving his celebrity lifestyle in Ghana.

Big Akwes' wife has fired him for crying on social media Photo source: @bigakwess

Source: Instagram

Big Akwes has been coming onto social media in the past few weeks with videos of him crying. While he may want followers to believe his videos are just social media content, some have interpreted them to mean a cry for help.

Big Akwes' wife unhappy with his 'crying' videos

But his behaviour seems to have scratched his wife badly, leading her to come onto social media with a reply.

In a viral video, Big Akwes' wife warned him to stop "crying" online over their issues. She denies mistreating him, saying he would be better off if he stayed humble and did the necessary work.

For her, it was wrong for the actor to come 'crying' online to create a false impression because nobody was forcing him to stay abroad, adding that he could permanently relocate to Ghana.

"When you were in Ghana, you were not crying as content so stop behaving like a baby...ask him if he has washed dishes before. It is friendship that has ended you like this. You can always go back to Ghana. You and I know I just don't want give out more information but if you cry one more tiume, I'll spill everything to bloggers," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh