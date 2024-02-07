Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Hon. Sam George, has disclosed the actual amount spent by Stonebwoy's team on the Accra Sports Stadium

According to the esteemed politician, the management of Stonebwoy paid a whopping amount of GH₵169K instead of the GH₵70K that was reported

The video of Sam George has caused a stir online

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Hon. Sam George, has said that the National Sports Authority (NSA) understated the amount Stonebwoy paid for the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Adom FM, he disclosed that the actual amount was GH₵169K, not GH₵70K.

Sam George discloses the amount Stonebwoy spent. Image: @stonebwoyb @samgeorgegh

Source: Instagram

Mr George revealed that during a Public Accounts Committee meeting with NSA Director-General Peter Twumasi, he brought up the alleged GH₵ 70,000 payment.

In response to these questions, Twumasi provided information; however, further data indicates that Stonebwoy may have paid more than was first reported.

Sam George carefully studied Twumasi's remarks during the February 5, 2024 committee meeting and found the disparity. He added that the GH₵70,000 payment by Stonebwoy that was reported was untrue, citing information from a trustworthy source.

The lawmaker disclosed that Stonebwoy paid GH₵169,000 for the venue fee based on documentation he possessed.

This information has aroused concerns regarding openness and prompted more investigation into the financial dealings around the Bhim Concert.

After the hearing, Sam George made this known in an interview with Adom FM. Watch below.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

@Alphabet_Kabs said:

Sam George dey do gengen pressing pass Juventus

@gyina_yie said:

Prof. Needs more paper for further explanation.

@Sweet_Khobby said:

I just can’t love this man less. Real Gyata ❤️❤️❤️

@orleansarkcess said:

Professor paaa ni. Simple yes or no question u for present dissertation

@yap_swift said:

Ghs70k can repair all the damages caused during the concert ooo yet they’ll later come back to

Sam George Fumes As NSA Boss Says Stonebwoy Paid ¢70k To Repair Accra Sports Stadium's Damaged Pitch

YEN.com.gh reported that Sam George fumed when the National Sports Authority (NSA) boss said Stonebwoy paid GH¢70K for the Accra Sports Stadium.

In his defence, the National Sports Authority boss Peter Twumasi stated that Stonebwoy paid GH¢70k to repair the damages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh