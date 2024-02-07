Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams called out the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for blocking him on social media ahead of a planned demonstration

However, the GFA has since acknowledged their mistake and promptly unblocked him and issued an apology

In a post on social media, the General Secretary Prosper of GFA Prosper Harrison Addo said they would speak more on the issue later

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams indicated that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) blocked him on social media.

The award-winning journalist cited his organisation of the "Save Ghana Football" protest because he was blocked from accessing information from the GFA handle on Twitter.

However, after Saddick Adams made the issue public, the GFA reversed its decision. General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo acknowledged the mistake and promptly unblocked the journalist upon realising the error.

, Prosper Harrison Addo said the journalist was not blocked deliberately, and they had unblocked him immediately after it came to their attention.

On behalf of the GFA, Prosper apologised to Saddick Adams for the mishap and said they would communicate further later. He said:

"Dear @SaddickAdams, my brother. This was an error and was corrected immediately it came to our attention. Apologies for this mishap, my brother. Talk to you immediately after the Meet The Press"

Social media users comment on GFA's response

Netizens condemned the GFA for blocking Saddick and demanded answers for such an action. After Prosper responded, many said it was not an error since blocking someone takes more than one step.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the reactions. Read them below:

@wofaase_ said:

The steps you need to follow before you block someone on X. How is that an error

@speedjeremie1 wrote

Lying is a sin oo

@PolysarkCess_ said:

You dey explain taya kos you have to take more than 3 steps to block someone. We are watching

@baba__233 wrote:

Auto block Dey twitter now?

@OriginalObeng said:

You don’t know how to lie kraaa

@agaciou wrote:

My brother it’s a lie

