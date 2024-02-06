Politician Sam George was unhappy about the poor state of the Accra Sports Stadium after dancehall musician Stonebwoy held his annual 2023 December Bhim Concert

In his defence, the National Sports Authority boss Peter Twumasi stated that the More of You crooner paid GH¢70k to repair the damages

Many people were impressed that Sam George was pushing for the NSA boss to be accountable for the poor state of the stadium

Ningo-Prampram MP, Honourable Sam George, probed the National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General Peter Twumasi on the state of the Accra Sports Stadium after dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert in December 2023.

Stonebwoy allegedly paid GH¢70k to the NSA for Accra Sports Stadium damages

During his probe, the NSA boss Peter Twumasi disclosed that dancehall musician Stonebwoy did pay for the damages incurred from using the pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium for his 2023 December Bhim concert.

Politician Sam George fumed at the poor state of the pitch after the concert and asked Mr Twumasi whether the GH¢70k paid by the Bhim Leader would be sufficient to repair the damaged pitch.

Mr Twumasi responded by saying that the amount given for the Gidigba crooner to pay was based on calculations by The Authority.

Below is the video of Mr Twumasi answering questions about the state of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghanaians reacted to the video

The video got many people questioning the way Mr Twumasi responded to the questions posed by Sam George regarding the state of the Accra Sports Stadium after the Bhim Concert.

@Alphabet_Kabs said:

Sam George dey do gengen pressing pass Juventus

@Alphabet_Kabs said:

Sam George dey cook pass Amelia.

@gyina_yie said:

Prof. Needs more paper for further explanation.

@Sweet_Khobby said:

I just can’t love this man less. Real Gyata ❤️❤️❤️

@orleansarkcess said:

Professor paaa ni. Simple yes or no question u for present dissertation

@yap_swift said:

Ghs70k can repair all the damages caused during the concert ooo yet they’ll later come back to us and tell us that they used something something million dollars to repair the stadia Ghana paaa de33

