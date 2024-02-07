Highlife singer, KK Fosu has registered his support for Nana Kwame Bediako's New Force Movement

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, the musician established he is neither with NPP nor NDC

He described the top two political factions as parties "fighting for their pockets"

Ghanaian musician, KK Fosu has chosen his side ahead of the upcoming 2022 presidential elections in December.

The highlife veteran pledged his support for Nana Kwame Bediako's New Force political movement.

In a recent interview with Abeiku Santana, KK Fosu explained why he's no longer interested in siding with any of the top two political factions in Ghana, NPP and NDC.

KK Fosu declares support for Cheddar Photo source: Facebook/KK Fosu

KK Fosu says chooses New Force movement

According to the musician, Nana Kwame Bediako's infamous New Force movement is people-centred compared to NPP and NDC.

"They are fighting for Ghana," KK Fosu established in his recent interview with Abeiku Santana.

He based his decision to join the New Force movement on the assertion that the leaders of the NPP and NDC political parties were "fighting for their pockets" while he described Cheddar's followers as "Freedom Fighters"

In 2022, the musician who is known for hiplife classics like Number One unveiled his plans to transition from music to politics.

It's unclear yet if his open support for Cheddar will influence him to run on a ticket of the New Force in the coming years.

Netizens react to KK Fosu's New Force statement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to KK Fosus's support for the New Force.

akosua.bambi said:

I’m a proud new force member

niidan7 wrote:

Good standing in boldness

nanakow_eduam exclaimed:

We are all New Force people now

akosua.bambi noted:

Until we all make up our minds to vote for the new force aspirant i will never be in a long queue s3 l’m going to vote tofiakwa

banasijunior added:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Even Abeku himself dey support the new force but doesn’t want to show up

Source: YEN.com.gh