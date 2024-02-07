YouTuber and blogger ZIonfelix got many people laughing hard and talking about his dyed hair and haircut

In a video he shared of him en route to musician Sista Afia's residence to eat fufu, many noticed his brand-new haircut

Many called out his barber for not properly dying his hair after the haircut

Famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix got many of his Instagram followers talking about his newly done haircut.

Zionfelix's dyed hair in photos. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Zionfelix's haircut causes a stir

In a video YouTuber Zionfelix shared on his Instagram page, he was headed to the residence of multiple award-winning singer Sista Afia to enjoy a sumptuous meal of fufu and soup.

However, one thing in the video that caught the attention of many people was his haircut which he flaunted.

Zionfelix hair was neatly cut and dyed pitch black to bring out his youthfulness, and that did not sit well with many.

Video of Zionfelix's talked about haircut.

Ghanaians reacted to Zionfelix's haircut

The video got many people laughing hard as they criticised Zionfelix's haircut while lashing out at his barber for dying his hair extremely black.

Below are the views of Ghanaians:

maame_ama_baisiwaa said:

I don’t like guys who yomo their hair

estherobeng25 said:

Someone has written what I wanted to say.Thank you

nana_akwasi_legacy said:

I was coming to see if anyone has dropped a comment on the yomo oo eiii

i_am_yaababy said:

Eii Zion!!! So u sat there and watch the barber use that plenty Yomo on ur hair??!!! Eii. Dansikran nii beema

kumasi_made_footwear said:

So you visited the yomo land before going

