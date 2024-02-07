Zionfelix Gets A New Hair Cut, Dyed Hair In Video Causes Stir: "Yomo Nation"
- YouTuber and blogger ZIonfelix got many people laughing hard and talking about his dyed hair and haircut
- In a video he shared of him en route to musician Sista Afia's residence to eat fufu, many noticed his brand-new haircut
- Many called out his barber for not properly dying his hair after the haircut
Famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix got many of his Instagram followers talking about his newly done haircut.
Zionfelix's haircut causes a stir
In a video YouTuber Zionfelix shared on his Instagram page, he was headed to the residence of multiple award-winning singer Sista Afia to enjoy a sumptuous meal of fufu and soup.
However, one thing in the video that caught the attention of many people was his haircut which he flaunted.
Zionfelix hair was neatly cut and dyed pitch black to bring out his youthfulness, and that did not sit well with many.
Video of Zionfelix's talked about haircut.
Ghanaians reacted to Zionfelix's haircut
The video got many people laughing hard as they criticised Zionfelix's haircut while lashing out at his barber for dying his hair extremely black.
Below are the views of Ghanaians:
maame_ama_baisiwaa said:
I don’t like guys who yomo their hair
estherobeng25 said:
Someone has written what I wanted to say.Thank you
nana_akwasi_legacy said:
I was coming to see if anyone has dropped a comment on the yomo oo eiii
i_am_yaababy said:
Eii Zion!!! So u sat there and watch the barber use that plenty Yomo on ur hair??!!! Eii. Dansikran nii beema
kumasi_made_footwear said:
So you visited the yomo land before going
"Enjoyment": Sista Afia prepares fufu, loaded with meat for Zionfelix, video
YEN.com.gh reported that songstress Sista Afia displayed her incredible cooking skills by preparing fufu and soup for Zionfelix and his team at her residence.
She showed how the sumptuous Ghanaian delicacy was prepared and how the Ghanaian blogger passionately enjoyed the meal in a video.
Many pleaded with Sista Afia to invite them to her home to also enjoy the meal, while others criticised her cooking.
