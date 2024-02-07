Songstress Sista Afia displayed her incredible cooking skills by preparing fufu and soup for Zionfelix and his team at her residence

She showed how the sumptuous Ghanaian delicacy was prepared and how the Ghanaian blogger passionately enjoyed the meal in a video

Many pleaded with Sista Afia to invite them to her home to also enjoy the meal, while others criticised her cooking

Famous blogger Zionfelix was invited into the home of musician Sista Afia to enjoy a sumptuous meal of the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu and soup.

Sista Afia prepares fufu and soup for Zionfelix and his team

Sista Afia invited Zionfelix to her official residence for lunch, and with excitement, he went with some members of his team.

The songstress was seen preparing the soup loaded with various meat and seafood while her househelp pounded the fufu in the mortar and pestle.

When the food was ready, the Slay Queen crooner dished the fufu into an earthenware bowl, topped it with some soup and added meat and seafood.

In the video, she carried the bowl to the table to serve Zionfelix with joy, which he received and ate wholeheartedly.

In the caption, Zionfelix crowned Sista Afia as an incredible cook. He wrote:

@sista.afia Invited ZIONFELIX To Her House Just To Eat “Efie Fufuo”, She Can Cook oooo

Video of Zionfelix and his team enjoying fufu and soup at Sista Afia's residence.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Sista Afia cooking fufu and soup for Zionfelix

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians as Sista Afia invites Zionfelix into her home for lunch.

derrino_luv98 said:

This is called soup is called All Nations.

dina.ansah.587 said:

This soup go bee everything dey inside

hajiaofficial said:

No Akan will use spices for adwene and mushrooms soup.

akalizzcakeengineergh said:

The way our God created snails de3 asem

_madeinghana_ said:

@sista.afia when are you calling me too?

skibo_ntaade3 said:

@zionfelixdotcom pls tell her to invite @sdkdele next time.

"Abomination": Zionfelix eats fufu with egg, pours soup from a strange pot

YEN.com.gh reported that Zionfelix, in a video, visited Shugar Titi's restaurant Pot of Shuga and ordered fufu and groundnut soup with egg, a combination that got many confused.

The famous blogger shared the video in which he passionately enjoyed the local dish on his Instagram page, which has over 2 million followers.

In the comments of the video, many Ghanaians expressed interest in why fufu and eggs have quickly become a delicacy in the country.

