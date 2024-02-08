Ebony Reign's sister, Happy Opoku Kwarteng, has remembered the late singer on the sixth anniversary of her passing

Happy woke up at dawn to recount how she was rudely awakened by the news of her sister's passing

Her emotional video triggered messages of condolences from her online followers

It is exactly six years today, February 8, 2024, since the late Ebony Reigns passed away while at the peak of her music career.

The RuffTown Records signee, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, who was only 20 years old, died in an accident while returning to Accra after visiting Sunyani.

As has become the custom, the family of Ebony is expected to visit her tomb at the Osu Cemetery to commemorate the sixth anniversary.

Ahead of the visit, Ebony's elder sister, Happy Opoku Kwarteng, a.k.a. Foriwaa, has already started her remembrance on social media.

Ebony's sister recounts how she was awakened to the news of her passing

Waking up at dawn, Foriwaa shared a video highlighting the plans for her late sister's sixth anniversary.

In the emotional video, she narrated that it was around 5:10am on that unfortunate day when she was able to pick up a call informing her of Ebony's passing.

"How time flies huh...as something we do yearly, myself, together with the family, friends, and some of her fans, we are going to meet at the Osu Cemetery. This is just a way of celebrating her [and] telling that she will forever continue to live in our hearts," she said.

Fans console Ebony's sister on sixth anniversary of singer's passing

The video shared by Foriwaa sparked emotional reactions from her followers. Many of them consoled her.

aforowaaackah said:

It is well sis miss you

msdos23 said:

Stay strong Yaa …May she continue to rest well

sika_baa_cosmetics said:

This pain ehh it never goes away God got u

Ebony's family marks fifth anniversary

Just like Foriwaa announced, Ebony Reigns' family and friends, led by her parents Nana Opoku Kwarteng and Beatrice Oppong, visited her grave last year.

The family visited the grave to lay a wreath and pray for her in commemoration of the fifth anniversary of Ebony's passing.

Photos and a video from the prayers and wreath-laying ceremony popped up, showing her father and others in tears.

Ghanaians also joined in by pouring in messages and sharing how much they missed Ebony.

