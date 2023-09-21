Ghanaian afropop singer MzVee has reignited dating rumours with the Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata

The hit diva gushed and spoke warmly of her colleague singer while discussing their intimate relationship

The video in which she talks about her bond with Kofi Kinaata on Okay FM's Ekwanso Dwoodwoo had fans gushing

Ghanaian afropop/dancehall singer MzVee, known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, beamed while discussing her intimate relationship with musician Kofi Kinaata.

The Coming Home hit songstress opened up about her bond with her colleague musician on Accra-based Okay FM's Ekwanso Dwoodwoo hosted by Ghanaian media star Abeiku Santana.

MzVee stokes dating rumours with Kofi Kinaata. Photo credit: Okay FM.

Response to MzVee-Kofi Kinaata dating rumours

The award-winning singer indicated they had not contacted each other for a while but had shared pleasant moments chatting and bonding on the phone. She spoke fondly of Kofi Kinaata while visibly blushing.

''So, it's true; the rumours going on in town that MzVee and Kofi Kinaata got something to do, it's true,'' the host said.

''If you want it to be true, if it'll make you happy, then it's true ... we're going out if you want us to,'' MzVee said.

The singer was swiftly interrupted by Abeiku Santana when she attempted to explain her remarks.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to MzVee's comments

While one person wanted to know how MzVee was doing, many expressed excitement about the possibility of the two celebrities being lovers.

Ghanadian_barbie asked:

Jeeeesus, how can my queen steal my man?

Wisdom.agbayizah.12 commented:

Kofi do wild and get married to my beautiful sister.

Maud_st.patrick said:

Nahhh not true..kinaata bi fanti boga and MzVee bi dull small... I said small oo. She's like me, I don't think she can do 'typical' African man. My thoughts.

Gmcabrandsgh stated:

Anka eb3y3 me d3 ruff .

Otisfad mentioned:

Great combo.

Ohene_sensible commented:

Kofi and Mzvee❤️❤️

Martin_flames posted:

Eii, I'm so happy for them ❤️❤️

