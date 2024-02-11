Adu Sarfowah Speech-a-thon: Ghanaian Lady Goes Bald, Rocks Classy African Print Dress In New Photos
- Ghanaian actress Adu Sarfowah has gone viral on social media with her new look for the speech-a-thon
- The curvy female entrepreneur has opted to wear African print dresses for her Guinness World Record attempt
- Some social media users have commented on Adu Sarfowah's new hairstyle and lovely outfits
Ghanaian actress and event planner Adu Sarfowah has stunned her fans with her new look as she officially commences her attempt at the Guinness World Record (GWR) challenge for the longest speech by an individual.
The record attempt, which commenced on Friday, February 9, is happening at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and is expected to end on February 14, 2024.
Adu Sarfowah will deliver her speech in three languages: English, Twi and French. The current record for the longest speech marathon is held by Anata Ram KC from Nepal, who stood at an impressive 90 hours and 2 minutes from August 27 to 31, 2018.
For the first day, the outspoken social media sensation wore a beautifully designed African print ensemble paired with a short blue skirt while sharing her in-depth football knowledge.
Adu Sarfowah looked gorgeous in her new bald hairstyle and round silver stud earrings with matching bracelets to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Adu Sarfowah talks about religion
In a viral video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, Adu Sarfowah wore a structured African print gown as she spoke about faith, religion and working with stakeholders in the entertainment industry.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Adu Sarfowaa's beautiful photo trending on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Dilishblogger stated:
WITH GOD, ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
deborahasare12 stated:
I know you can do it. God girl. The sky is not even your limits
yaaqueen25 stated:
Go girl, go girl ❤️❤️❤️
mamalistic_1 stated:
In Motion
nanaabena_diamond stated:
Go girl
___queenvicky stated:
More to strength from above
eugeniaasare10 stated:
Go, girl. God is your strength ♥️
abianna_edny stated:
@guinnessworldrecords
cathybrown40 stated:
Go girl @globaladusafowah @guinnessworldrecords
Iamprestigiousgift stated:
Keep going @guinnessworldrecords
b_rossey stated:
Again, Na Hilda Bacci caused all this
Eliakristto stated:
Oh, daabi, you guys are abusing this thing too much
de_africa_art stated:
Hilda Bacy received plaque from Guinness World Record, as at now I have not even seen Guinness record posting any Ghanaian on their platform.. hmmm
