Ghanaian actress and event planner Adu Sarfowah has stunned her fans with her new look as she officially commences her attempt at the Guinness World Record (GWR) challenge for the longest speech by an individual.

The record attempt, which commenced on Friday, February 9, is happening at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and is expected to end on February 14, 2024.

Ghanaian actress Adu Sarfowaa looks classy in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @globaladusarfowah

Source: Instagram

Adu Sarfowah will deliver her speech in three languages: English, Twi and French. The current record for the longest speech marathon is held by Anata Ram KC from Nepal, who stood at an impressive 90 hours and 2 minutes from August 27 to 31, 2018.

For the first day, the outspoken social media sensation wore a beautifully designed African print ensemble paired with a short blue skirt while sharing her in-depth football knowledge.

Adu Sarfowah looked gorgeous in her new bald hairstyle and round silver stud earrings with matching bracelets to complete her look.

Adu Sarfowah talks about religion

In a viral video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, Adu Sarfowah wore a structured African print gown as she spoke about faith, religion and working with stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

