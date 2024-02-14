Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown was at Regina Adu Safowaah's Guinness World Record speech-a-thon

The Empress motivated her as she tried to break the record, and while praying for her, Adu Safowaah broke down into tears and went to her knees

Many people hailed Mrs McBrown Mensah for her touching words and for supporting Adu Safowaah

Actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown was at Regina Adu Safowaah's Guinness World Record (GWR) speech-a-thon to support her.

Regina Adu Safowaah and Nana Ama McBrown at her GWR speech-a-thon. Image Credit: @globaladusafowah

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown supports Regina Adu Safowaah at her GWR speech-a-thon

After exchanging pleasantries, Nana Ama McBrown told Regina Adu Safowaah that she was throwing all her support behind her as she attempted to break the GWR.

Mrs McBrown Mensah advised Adu Safowaah not to let her struggles to break the GWR speech-a-thon be in vain, adding that she should pay no mind to naysayers and critics.

She also prayed for her, saying that may God bless her and give her strength to continue her attempt.

While the Kumawood actor was praying for her, Adu Safowaah went to her knees and began to cry uncontrollably, which made supporters at the venue very emotional.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown at Regina Adu Safowaah's Guinness World Record speech-a-thon.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown supported Adu Safowaah at her GWR speech-a-thon

Many people hailed Nana Ama McBrown for supporting Regina Adu Safowaah at her GWR speech-a-thon and for sharing wise words with her.

nyamedo_afia said:

So who are those hating McBrown and speaking trash about her? She's not an Angel but she's one of the most beautiful ppl l know ❤️

gurlboss_mimi said:

One thing we must know is that Nana Ama loves everyone no matter who you are

stellathe_star77 said:

This is why l always say, in Ghana it's Nana oooo Nana

lindaofosu_ said:

It’s the wisdom, maturity and rebuke in love for me. Nana Ama is the definition of a big sister, A MOTHER. ❤

stillmadeinghana said:

Woman of substance. How can you not like this woman? She really has a beautiful heart.

charhairs said:

Aww thanks , God bless you for your support @iamamamcbrown

"Go Girl": Adu Sarfowah goes completely bald as she begins her speech-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Adu Sarfowah went viral on social media with her new look for the Guinness World Record speech-a-thon.

The curvy female entrepreneur opted to wear African print dresses for her GWR attempt. Some social media users commented on her new hairstyle and lovely outfits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh