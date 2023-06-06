Nana Ama McBrown advised actress and socialite Adu Safowah when the two met at an event

McBrown told her to stop attacking people on social media and avoid bias in her analysis

Safowah knelt before the Onua Showtime host, honouring and showing gratitude to her for being an inspiration and motivation

Kumawood actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown advised actress and socialite Adu Safowah on attacking people on the internet.

Nana Ama added that the socialite should refrain from bias when commenting on entertainment and other trending issues.

Adu Safowah kneels as Nana Ama advises her Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @globaladusafowah

In a video which surfaced on social media, Adu Safowah folded her hands behind her back while Nana Ama McBrown advised her.

The Onua Showtime host held the socialite by her hands and walked with her through a crowd before finally arriving at a secluded room where McBrown was seen talking to her.

McBrown told her to put an end to attacking people on the internet as she has done in the past. She added that, when Adu Safowah has an opinion about an issue, she should say it just as it is.

The Kumawood actress added that while analysing certain trending entertainment stories, Adu Safowah should ensure that she does not take a side or be biased towards any parties in the conversation.

The socialite, who had earlier suffered arrests over defamatory suits by people she had spoken about, knelt before Nana Ama and hugged her while nodding her head in response to McBrown's advice, causing a stir among netizens who reacted to the video in admiration.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of McBrown advising Adu Safowah

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Adu Safowah's gesture and Nana Ama's advice, praising Nana Ama for her advice, while others claimed that Adu Safowah would not heed to the advice.

Akuapem Poloo kneels before McBrown

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Akuapem Poloo expressed regret to Nana Ama McBrown when they met at a public event.

Akuapem Poloo bowed in front of McBrown, who, after a brief conversation, invited her to stand and shook her hand. Social media users have responded to the video in a nice way, praising the two for their behaviour.

Source: YEN.com.gh