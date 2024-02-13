Media personality Aba Dope thanked actress Nana Ama McBrown for starring her in her upcoming movie by Empress Production

The lengthy caption highlighted when she was looked down upon by her high school teacher and moments when she battled with self-confidence

Many dropped lovely messages for Aba Dope in the comments as they told her how much she deserved that movie role McBrown offered her

Media personality Aba Dope eulogised Nana Aba McBrown for taking a chance on her and starring her in her upcoming series.

Nana Ama McBrown and Aba Dope in photos. Image Credit: @onuatv and @mcbrownskitchen

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope hails Nana Ama McBrown with a touching post

In an emotional post on Instagram, Aba Dope recalled when she was looked down upon by her teacher in high school and how she lacked self-confidence.

"I remember when I wanted to be at the beauty competition during my school’ days yet my teacher asked me to join school choir …I cried but today God Is taking me from grace to grace after being patient all these years ..His time is indeed on a TIME BOMB."

The CEO of Food Gist acknowledged that she would be starring in Nana Ama McBrown's upcoming series, adding that it will be the biggest series in the industry.

She teased her fans that the series is almost ready and would be available on McBrown's movie house called Empress Production. In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote:

"Have worked so hard, spoke my truth and today I’m a TESTIMONY, Empress production I’m featured in one of the biggest series unfolding GREAT AND MIGHTY …80per loading ..this is the doing of the lord."

Below is a heartfelt post that Aba Dope made to appreciate McBrown and talk about how far she had come.

Reactions to Aba Dope's post

Many of Aba Dope's followers dropped words of encouragement for her as she embarked on a new career journey in acting by starring in Nana Ama McBrown's upcoming movie.

Below are some of the kind words her fans wrote to her:

wesleykessegh said:

You deserve all of it ❤❤❤❤

afia4187 said:

Your silence has lead you to this far this is the doing of the lord ampa

benbos76 said:

Aseeey As3ho . Nyame Nhyira wo asti

helle_baby_ann said:

If God Say yes no human can say no

asanaabduli said:

Your Greatness Is A Continuous Tense …….❤️you deserve all the greatness and calmness from Almighty Dear

gifttyopokumensah said:

You have a great voice Aba❤❤❤❤

Nana Ama McBrown features Ras Nene, Aba Dope, others in a new movie series

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown teased her fans and the studio audience of Onua Showtime by airing the trailer of her upcoming movie series.

The movie series featured YouTuber Ras Nene, media personality Aba Dope and many other actors and actresses.

Many people in the comments campaigned for others to subscribe to her YouTube Channel, while others shared their anticipation for the official release of the movie.

Source: YEN.com.gh