Media personality Berla Mundi got many criticising her dance moves to the viral Coup Du Marteau song by Ivorian musician Tam Sir

The song was the official anthem for the 2023 AFCON, and it had a specific dance associated with it, which Berla Mundi learnt in a few minutes

Many spoke about how beautiful Berla Mundi looked in the video

Media personality Berla Mundi took it upon herself to learn the official dance moves for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) song Coup Du Marteau by Ivorian musician Tam Sir, which features other Ivorian musicians.

Berla Mundi dancing Coup du marteau. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana and @3entertainmentgh

Berla Mundi does the official Coup Du Marteau dance

In the video, was seated on the couch as she watched and studied the Coup Du Marteau dance moves on an iPhone.

After getting the moves right, she approached her co-host of TV3's New Day, Kelvin Owusu Ansah, to join her, which he obliged after several convincing.

They danced happily in a video, which has melted the hearts of many of the followers of their show.

Below is a video of Berla Mundi dancing to the official 2023 AFCON song.

Ghanaians reacted to Berla Mundi's dance moves

Many people in the comments admired Berla Mundi's beauty, while others commented on the dance moves as they described it as poor.

baah_boat said:

The song ankasa dey hit different

ohemeaakyeabea1 said:

Nigerians will never forget this song ever

elly_kplimm said:

To any Ivorien seeing this post, know that we love you sooooo much ,God bless u, they say the cup no fine , I pray more cups will be designed like this to prevent noise makers from winning it

iameuyu said:

Owww Berla is so pretty!!!

tina_daizy said:

Berla can worry oo

