Comic actor Lil Win has sent a strong message to his fans not to compare Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, to him because they're both different.

Lil Win said comparing them would only lead to unnecessary hate towards his colleague

The video has sparked a reaction on social media

Kumawood actor, comedian, and singer Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has sent a strong word of caution to members of his fanbase who love to compare him to others, especially Dr Likee.

He said doing so only amounts to envy.

Lil Win says he's a better actor than Dr Likee

Speaking to Lil Win, Zionfelix intimated that was the man of the moment who was getting all the buzz. described how he felt when people said that Dr Likee was now bigger than him.

Lil Win continued by dragging Dr Likee and asserting that he was unmatched. He declared that he is and always will be Ghana's top star.

The Mr President actor claimed that he had shot over 2,000 movies and said Dr Likee would never achieve his level of celebrity, adding that it is insulting even to try to compare the two.

He said everyone has their forte, and Dr Likee is shining in his field, YouTube comedy.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some varying comments under the video of the Kumawood actor. See some below.

big_major_ said:

No Cap, every one is a legend in his own ground ‍♂️

ghanabag1 said:

Anyways I don’t see anything wrong with what he said. He is right too. Everyone has their own field

vhalency99 said:

lilwin is right ..Likee is good but he is no where closer to him

bramingle21 said:

Anka school Kakra….adey feel him Buh this star star no Dey hia

Lil Win Does The Tenge Tenge Dance, Complains About The Financial Burden Of Being A Politician

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lil Win lamented the high cost of becoming a politician in Ghana.

He made the viral Tenge dance moves while lamenting in the post's caption about the struggles of being a politician in Ghana after announcing on February 4, 2024, that he was vying for the Afigya Kwabre North constituency seat.

