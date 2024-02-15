Kumawood actor Lil Win was served a write by the legal team of actress Martha Ankomah on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024

This comes at the back of the actor raining insults on her and making claims about her in a viral video

Many people applauded Martha Ankomah for being mature and not going on a social media banter with Lil Win

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has sued Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah known in showbiz as Lil Win.

Martha Ankomah (left) and Lil Win (right) in photos. Image Credit: @marthaankomah and @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Martha Ankomah sues Lil Win

The writ being served Lil Win by Martha Ankomah's legal team comes at the back of the actor making derogatory comments about her in a video.

In the video, Lil Win angrily alleged that Ankomah told one movie director, Frank Fiifi Gharbin, that the Kumawood industry does not produce sensible movies, adding that she would not work with any Kumasi-based actors.

Lil Win lashed out at her in the video as he rained insults on her. However, in return. she decided to take it the legal way and sue him. The writ was served on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024.

Below is the copy of the writ served to Lil Win by Martha Ankomah's lawyers.

Ghanaians reacted to the news of Martha Ankomah suing Lil Win

Many people hailed Martha Ankomah for being mature and having class by taking legal action against Lil Win rather than feuding with him on social media.

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians:

maameama. yeboah.75 said:

Her sister too is a lawyer ene3 lilwin u Deaded

osikanii_luxury_wear said:

This is typically....when literacy meets illiteracy if u are literate enaf, u will know some issues dnt need to waste ur bundle wei y3 afine nu kraa 50,000 bi di3 Martha b3gyi''

villas_boaz said:

Very good . You think is other celebrities they will come and fight with you on social media . Most respected celebrity in Ghana . That’s good Martha . The words from liwin was too harsh

delly_ricch said:

This is how we want it in the town

belindadorse said:

Some people too don’t no how to play kraaa oooo

am_a_ewura said:

3noa nono.

ladyporsh_fitness said:

Very good, I like this

"I'll make you proud in Ghana": Nigeria's Charles Awurum hails Lil Win in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' has linked up with legendary Nigerian actor Charles Awurum.

The Nigerian actor released a video hailing Lil Win for a gesture he had done him and added that he would make the Ghanaian star proud.

Charles Awurum and Lil Win's linkup has excited many social media users who are anticipating what the two may be working on.

Source: YEN.com.gh