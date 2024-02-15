Kumawood actor Lil Win has been hit by a lawsuit from his colleague movie star Martha Ankomah

The suit follows a recent video in which Lil Win 'insulted' Ankomah for what he claimed was a show of disrespect from the actress to Kumawood stars

In his first post after the suit was made public, Lil Win laughed as someone reminded him of the pending case

Kumawood actor Lil Win, known in private life as Kwadwo Nkansah, has shared his first reaction after news that actress Martha Ankomah has sued him.

Ankomah filed a suit against Lil Win on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, seeking relief from the actor's recent attack on her personality.

In a recent video, Lil Win angrily alleged that Ankomah had told one movie director, Frank Fiifi Gharbin, that the Kumawood industry does not produce sensible movies, adding that she would not work with any Kumasi-based actors.

Lil Win lashed out at her in the video as he rained insults, including claims that the actress was not even a big brand to make such derogatory remarks.

Known as somebody who does not like social media drama, Ankomah refused to engage in banter with Lil Win but rather chose to go the legal way.

Lil Win's 1st reaction after the suit became public

Moments after a copy of Martha Ankomah's suit became public, Lil Win shared a hilarious video of a dog pretending to be injured after it was nearly knocked down by a bike.

He shared a hilarious reaction to the video, stating his suspicion that the dog must be coming from Ghana, hence its penchant for lies.

Lil Win laughs as Bongo Ideas reminds him of Martha Ankomah's suit

Many people took to the comment section to share funny reactions not long after the post. One was social media critic Bongo Ideas, who reminded Lil Win of the suit, adding that he was headed to Nsawam Prisons.

"Martha Ankomah has taken you to court. Nsawam next," Bongo said.

Lil Win quickly replied by sharing many laughing emojis under Bongo's comment.

@bongoideas

Nigerian actor Charles Awurum hails Lil Win in video

Meanwhile, Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' recently linked up with legendary Nigerian actor Charles Awurum.

The Nigerian actor released a video hailing Lil Win for a gesture he had done him and added that he would make the Ghanaian star proud.

Charles Awurum and Lil Win's linkup excited many social media users who anticipated what the two might be working on.

