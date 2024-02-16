Ghanaian fashion designer Pokua Poku-Mouhtuseb, well-known as Poqua Poku, reportedly passed away on Valentine's Day shortly after giving birth

Pokua Poku-Mouhtuseb, the creative director of Ghanaian fashion house Poqua Poqu, is reported dead.

News of her death broke on Thursday, February 15, 2024, even though the details of her death remain sketchy.

It is reported that she died on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, at Lister Hospital. According to reports, her demise happened a few hours after she gave birth to her child.

Pokua Poku-Mouhtuseb, until her demise, was the creative director of Ghanaian fashion house Poqua Poqu. Photo credit: @Poqua Poku

The child is, however, alive. Pokua is survived by her husband, Mr Mouhtiseb and three children.

Poqua Poqu, the fashion label, brands itself as an affordable luxury women's fashion brand. The label was established in 2011 to provide multifunctional apparel for trendy, stylish and sophisticated women.

Ghanaians mourn Pokua Poku

The fashion designer's demise has come as a shock to many. Several people have since expressed their thoughts on social media.

Kuburah Diamonds said:

Dear Lord, everyone is shocked and devastated. God forbid this happen to any woman we know again. Too painful why? Ah! Every woman deserve to go to labour and return safe with her safe new born. Ah!

Grace Onpoint wrote:

Awww Ahuofe Poqua Poku duei ooo duei Obaapa

ClassPee Della Russel said:

Creative Director of fashion brand, Poqua Poku. May the family be comforted. #maternalmortality

Leonora Okine wrote:

I don't have the words. This is painful even for me so I don't know what to say to you.

