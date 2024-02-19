Ernest Chemist's daughter, Animwaa Sampong, has got married in one of the biggest weddings to happen in Ghana

Animwaa got married to Sena Agbodza on Saturday, February 17, 2024, with a lot of wealth on display

Videos from the plush wedding, which is being described by people who witnessed it as the most expensive ever, have emerged online

Animwaa Sampong, the daughter of Ghanaian business magnate Ernest Bediako Sampong of Ernest Chemist fame, has got married.

Animwaa, Head of Imports at Ernest Chemist, tied the knot with Sena Agbodza, a banker and agric investor, on Saturday, February 17, 2024

According to Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, who witnessed the ceremony, the wedding of Animwaa and Sena could easily pass as the most expensive in Ghana ever.

Animwaa Sampong, daughter of Ernest Chemist, got married in a lavish wedding last Saturday Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

For her, the big weddings we have witnessed in Ghana in recent times, like those of Kojo Jones, Kency, and others, could not be compared to what happened last Saturday.

Explaining her stance, she indicated that all the vendors for Animawaa's wedding, including photographers and decorators, were 'imported' from Lebanon and other parts of the world.

She added that the venue for the wedding was a dome raised from the ground up at Airport Hills just to host the ceremony.

One of the videos shared on Sel The Bomb's Snapchat, which was reposted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa showed parts of the wedding venue with plush decor.

Another video showed close moments of the newlyweds at their wedding reception. The bride, who glowed on her special occasion, was full of smiles as she danced around. From the videos, one could see almost all the performers, including dancers, were foreigners.

