Lil Win's wife, in a video from her stay abroad, spent time with her three kids outdoors and played with them in the snow

Maame Serwaa, who was seated in the snow, was all smiles as her three little kids played in the snow and threw some of the flakes around

She shared the adorable video on her TikTok page, and her fans and followers could not get over the cuteness on display and praised the family

Maame Serwaa, the wife of popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, has shared a lovely video of her and her three children having fun in the snow.

Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa and their kids. Photo Source: ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

, took to her TikTok page to post the video that captured their happy moments.

In the video, Maame Serwaa was seen seated in the snow, wearing a red jacket and a red t-shirt. She was all smiles as her three little kids, two boys and a girl, played in the snow and threw some of the flakes around. The video was accompanied by a song by Amerado titled Till Death.

Many social media users who watched the video have expressed their admiration for Lil Win's lovely family and wished them well in the comments section.

Maame Serwaa and kids warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Safowaa New woman said:

Our one and only first lady

Deewils balloon design commented:

Is not easy to raise even one child, wow! Girl you do all

sunshine ❤️❤️wrote:

how do u manage wit this children in aboard as a single parent there,u Re strong woman

