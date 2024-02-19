Lil Win's Wife Maame Serwaa Plays With Her Three Kids In Snow Abroad, Video Warms Hearts
- Lil Win's wife, in a video from her stay abroad, spent time with her three kids outdoors and played with them in the snow
- Maame Serwaa, who was seated in the snow, was all smiles as her three little kids played in the snow and threw some of the flakes around
- She shared the adorable video on her TikTok page, and her fans and followers could not get over the cuteness on display and praised the family
Maame Serwaa, the wife of popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, has shared a lovely video of her and her three children having fun in the snow.
Maame Serwaa, who is currently based in America with her kids, took to her TikTok page to post the video that captured their happy moments.
In the video, Maame Serwaa was seen seated in the snow, wearing a red jacket and a red t-shirt. She was all smiles as her three little kids, two boys and a girl, played in the snow and threw some of the flakes around. The video was accompanied by a song by Amerado titled Till Death.
Many social media users who watched the video have expressed their admiration for Lil Win's lovely family and wished them well in the comments section.
Maame Serwaa and kids warm hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Safowaa New woman said:
Our one and only first lady
Deewils balloon design commented:
Is not easy to raise even one child, wow! Girl you do all
sunshine ❤️❤️wrote:
how do u manage wit this children in aboard as a single parent there,u Re strong woman
Lil Win shares old video of himself acting
In another story, famous Ghanaian actor Lil Win recently shared his aspirations of playing important movie roles in the Hollywood industry.
The seasoned actor shared an old video of himself acting in a movie where he played the role of a wealthy disabled man.
Many people admired his acting skills, while others demotivated him from thinking about that move.
