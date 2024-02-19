A beautiful bride almost ruined her makeup with uncontrollable tears in the dressing room during her traditional wedding

She was captured in an African outfit in a video that has gathered many views and comments online

The clip got netizens sharing different views after it surfaced, with one person claiming the tears were triggered by an unexpected power outage

A gorgeous African bride almost ruined her makeup during her traditional wedding in a video that has received many views and comments from social media users.

The footage, posted on the Instagram page of Mari.gyataa, commences with the perfectly made-up bride shedding tears. She was surrounded by her team, including loved ones.

Bride almost ruins her makeup with massive tears on her wedding day. Photo credit: mari.gyataa.

Source: Instagram

Bride’s stunning look

The bride’s ensemble included regal African Kente styled with glittering stones for the occasion. Her long hair extensions flawlessly added beauty to her elegant look.

However, her moments of pride, style, grace, and makeup were almost ruined by her tears. It took the team to calm her before regaining her zest for the wedding.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to video of the bride

Amesonsages57 posted:

So what’s the crying about? .

Queentamekloe replied:

@amesonsages57, ECG do her dirty the light went off at the event hmmmmm.

Mzgeeshair.gh commented:

Eeeiii, she can talk sha .

Glypsizzile commented:

Why is she crying?

Miz_meee posted:

So all her loud mouth on people’s issues and even people’s marriage no, saa na she wasn’t married? Ok, I now understand that jealousy can make people do a lot of things. I even remember one of her videos she was insulting Ashantis women and said she won’t let any of her brothers marry an Ashanti. If u live in a glass house, don’t throw stones!

Hajiaofficial posted:

Eiii efe k3se3 mu fo).

Ohemaa_ajoa commented:

She looks beautiful, ooo chai. Wow.

Ceewazy said:

This gender.

Nya_abotr3 commented:

New brides are more interested in the photoshoot and ring than the marriage itself..... They just want to show off.

Mahammed766 commented:

Eiisshh don’t cly fuoo.

Nanaaj1 said:

This lady is too loud papa bio3.

Amaa_kita indicated:

Arh .. dramatic.

Empress_gracey commented:

Monhw3 asem .

Kofikorsahgh said:

Ɔsi wo brɛ wɔ atar no mu anaa?

She_is_osa2.0 reacted:

Wei de3 me ooo @claudie_ofac_5 . Ohemaa m3nsu na wedding day de3 saa ❤️❤️❤️.

Crison_logah claimed:

Azaa crying .

Agyeman Badu and his lover marries

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife, Regitta Affua Arthur, exchanged vows in a white wedding on Saturday, November 11.

The pair tied the knot in a customary ceremony in stunning traditional ensembles on Thursday, November 9.

Several former football stars attended the traditional wedding, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, who came to support their fellow footballer on his momentous day.

