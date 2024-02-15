Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has been sighted spending quality time with her son at the Dubai Miracle Garden in the UAE

Despite her defeat in the NPP Parliamentary Primaries, she seized the opportunity to relax and create cherished memories in Dubai with her family

Adwoa Safo's visit to the garden was documented in a post shared on X, where she expressed delight at the vibrant floral displays

Following her loss in the recent NPP Parliamentary Primaries, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, sought solace in spending quality time with her family in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the disappointment of her defeat, Adwoa Safo took the opportunity to unwind and create cherished memories with her loved ones in the vibrant city of Dubai.

on X, formerly Twitter, a happy-looking Adwoa Safo shared her thoughts about the Dubai Miracle Garden and showed off her son, Kelvin, who was with her.

Sarah Adwoa Safo and her son Kelvin enjoying the Dubai Miracle Garden in UAE Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

"Hi, I am in the city of Dubai Miracle Garden and we are chilling out. This is Kelvin, we came here for a holiday."

The video also showed the Dome Kwabenya MP getting an ice cream at a stand within the Dubai Miracle Garden. Additionally, the MP was seen posing for photos to capture the memorable occasion.

Adwoa Safo lost to her closest contender, Mike Oquaye Jr., in the NPP Parliamentary Primaries held on January 27, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1 on X. Read them below:

@niii_nuer said:

let’s give her a break chale. you’ve voted her out it’s enough

@accuracymike wrote:

Now she can chill proper and get time for her family Without worrying about anyone in dome kwabenya

@aydeee25 said:

You dey on this woman paaaa

@kobinaHayford13 wrote:

You see how happy she is seeing beautiful things in other someones country but she will come and sit for parliament and debate about change in national anthem

@Governorkid1 said:

So she likes beautiful things but go and see her Dome

@Zinfk wrote:

We have the power to build something as nice as this so others will also pay to come and watch…. Yet nvm

@AcheampomaaGra1 said:

Her being an MP was meant to be a part-job not a full time as she was given the chance to practise.

@originalAiK wrote:

Now she can even travel to heaven for baecation

Adwoa Safo shows off new accent after months in US

Earlier, Ghanaians were amused by lawmaker Sarah Adwoa Safo's new accent, which developed after just six months in the United States.

She explained her extended absence from parliament and ministerial duties on Joy News, where her accent caught the attention of many.

Social media, especially Twitter, buzzed with reactions to her stylish pronunciation, sparking humour among viewers.

Source: YEN.com.gh