The wife of actor Lil Win has jumped on the trending TikTok challenge with a new video making rounds online

In her video, Mrs Nkansah extolled her relationship with the actor and eulogised him

Netizens thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the actor's wife

The 26-year-old wife of Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah Lil Win has shared her admiration for her husband in a new video.

On TikTok, the wife, popularly known as Ohemaa Prettygold, jumped on the popular TikTok trend to make her feelings towards her husband known.

The video, which has garnered over 170k hits in less than 24 hours, has impressed scores of fans who thronged the comments section to share their thoughts.

Lil Win's 26-Year old wife

Ohemaa Prettygold flaunts her relationship in new video

In Ohemaa Prettygold's video, she described herself as the first lady of Weezy Empire, referencing Lil Win's huge fanbase.

Wearing a bright red dress, the actor's wife, who is based abroad, opened up about the treatment she receives from her husband's relatives. "Of course, I'm Lil Win's wife, I'm a priority to my husband's folks," she said.

While the socialite flaunted her relationship, many couldn't help but notice her repetitive use of "of cost" instead of "of course" in the video.

Netizens react to Ohemaa Prettygold's, "of course" challenge

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on the new video of Lil Win's wife.

oheneba_akosua_kyerewaa quizzed:

Why do I feel she is doing this for approval? I actually feel lack of self confidence , have been there before though.

dorinda.xx noted;

Wo ti amelica ɛka offcost yoo yati wai

dominickie20 said:

This trend is not for everyone! Ofcost s3 sen? u have embarrassed ur husby

kevin_bonsu wrote:

Did i hear “of cost”

mharmmha added:

You are really costing him with this your of cost

Lil Win cracks Ramsey Nouah's ribs with broken English

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Kumawood actor Lil Win had invited Nigerian colleagues Ramsey Nouah, Victor Owsuagu, and Charles Nduram for an upcoming movie.

An interaction with Ramsey Nouah, as he introduced the actors to the bosses of Despite Media Group, got many laughing at the Ghanaian actor's hilarious use of the English language.

