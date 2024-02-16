Socialite Hajia4Real has deleted all her content on Instagram as she reportedly embarks on a social media break

This comes after the Ghanaian's prolonged legal battle in the US

While some netizens think it was a hack, her publicist has confirmed that it was a well-planned decision from Mona as she returns to school

Last year, rumours of Mona Montrage Faiz, popularly known as Hajia 4 Real's arrest in the US, surfaced online.

On May 5, 2023, the Ghanaian socialite and musician was charged for her role in a romance scam which robbed victims of over two million dollars.

While fans closely monitor the progress of Hajia 4 Real's case in the US, the musician has now deleted her photos from Instagram and will be taking a break from social media, as confirmed by her publicist, GH Hyper.

Hajia4Real goes off all social media Photo source: Instagram/Hajia4realfans

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Real goes back to school

According to GH Hyper, Hajia4Real has decided to return to school, hence her decision to go off social media.

The publicist wrote on Instagram saying, "Mona has been granted admission to the Union University College to study during the upcoming spring semester. In order to concentrate on her studies, Mona has deactivated all her social media accounts."

Before the influencer's social media break, she often posted videos of herself spending quality time with her daughter and amidst friends like Efia Odo.

There has been no update on her impending court case since May 5, 2023.

Netizens react to Hajia 4 Real's decision

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Hajia4Real's decision.

kwesiwasbornsunday said:

Adesua bɛn nkoaaa . Those doing Ph.D koraaa dem dey social media top . Masa ɔkɔ jail aaaa aka kyerɛ yɛn oooo

__reed98 wrote:

When it’s coming its doing, I hope the others are listening …. So she knows how to study ey

signature_gh suggested:

She should have done this from day 1 this incident started . Lay low ,finish this case and come home. She's got nothing to prove to anybody ,her freedom is paramount

omali247 added:

America what a great country, you can have a pending case in court yet go to school and have a life

Hajia4Real stars in new reality TV show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a new reality TV show had been released with Hajia4Ral as part of the cast.

The series dubbed "GH Queens" also featured top socialites, including Efia Odo and Shatta Michy, former girlfriend of renowned musician Shatta Wale.

Source: YEN.com.gh