Strika, together with fellow actor and YouTuber Gunshot, visited his biological family for the first time in years, and it was all emotions

The actor's family were excited to see him and welcomed him warmly, blessing him and praying for him

The Beast Of No Nation star has had his own fair share of problems over the years but seems to have put his life together since joining Dr Likee's crew

Popular Ghanaian actor Strika, who rose to fame for his role in the Netflix movie Beast Of No Nation, visited his biological family for the first time in years, and it was a tearful reunion.

Beast Of No Nation star Strika Photo Source: Gunshot TV

Source: Youtube

The actor, who is now a member of Dr Likee's crew, was accompanied by his friend and colleague Gunshot, who documented the visit on his channel.

The video showed Strika and Gunshot arriving at the actor’s home, where they were greeted by his relatives and neighbours. Strika’s family were overjoyed to see him and embraced him warmly, expressing their love and pride for him.

They also blessed him and prayed for him, wishing him success and happiness in his career and life. Strika was visibly moved by the affection and gratitude he received from his family and thanked them for their support and encouragement.

Strika’s visit to his family was a significant moment for the actor, who has had his own fair share of problems over the years. He reportedly struggled with homelessness and drug addiction after the success of Beast Of No Nation.

However, things took a positive turn for Strika when he joined Dr Likee's crew, who took him to rehab.

Ghanaians happy for Strika

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JlTV-ip2yu said:

Thanks to the family too grandma auntie sisters all of the family

mahamaforiwaa5602 commented:

Gunshot may Allah bless you and give you for what you are doing.

jenniferama6735 said:

Thank you, Jesus Christ. We are all seeing this because Jesus Christ touched his heart to help striker. Gunshot, may God help you

Strika watches himself on TV

In another story, Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame proudly watched an interview he recently granted on TV.

In the video, Strika was lying on a couch, smiling, as he watched his interview on the TV.

Many people have expressed happiness at the recent resurgence of Strika, whose has gone downhill since featuring on Beast Of No Nation Read

